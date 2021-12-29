Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos NFL Week 17 matchup on January 2, 2022.

Dec 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) celebrates with teammates after making a touchdown run against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

AFC West opponents will clash in NFL Week 17 action when the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) face the Denver Broncos (7-8).

Odds for Chargers vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in 10 of 15 games this season.

So far this season, 26.7% of Denver's games (4/15) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 45.5.

The two teams combine to score 47.1 points per game, 1.6 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 0.8 points greater than the 44.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Chargers games this season is 49.7, 4.2 points above Sunday's over/under of 45.5.

The 45.5 over/under in this game is 1.5 points above the 44.0 average total in Broncos games this season.

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles is 7-8-0 against the spread this season.

The Chargers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 6.5 points or more (in three chances).

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on eight of 15 set point totals (53.3%).

The Chargers rack up 27.2 points per game, 9.9 more than the Broncos give up per matchup (17.3).

When Los Angeles puts up more than 17.3 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 8-4 overall.

The Chargers collect 69.3 more yards per game (390.2) than the Broncos allow per outing (320.9).

In games that Los Angeles totals more than 320.9 yards, the team is 7-6 against the spread and 8-5 overall.

The Chargers have turned the ball over 20 times this season, one more turnover than the Broncos have forced (19).

Broncos stats and trends

In Denver's 15 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Broncos have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 6.5 points or more (in two chances).

Denver's games this year have hit the over three times in 15 opportunities (20%).

The Broncos score 19.9 points per game, 7.5 fewer than the Chargers surrender (27.4).

Denver is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 27.4 points.

The Broncos rack up 34.8 fewer yards per game (329.0) than the Chargers allow per matchup (363.8).

Denver is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team piles up more than 363.8 yards.

The Broncos have turned the ball over 16 times, four fewer times than the Chargers have forced turnovers (20).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Los Angeles is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

At home, as 6.5-point favorites or greater, the Chargers have one win ATS (1-1).

This season, Los Angeles has gone over the total in five of eight home games.

The average point total in Chargers home games this season is 50.4 points, 4.9 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

This year in away games, Denver is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

In seven away games this year, Denver has gone over the total once.

Broncos away games this season average 43.7 total points, 1.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

