Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos NFL Week 17 matchup on January 2, 2022.

Dec 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) celebrates with teammates after making a touchdown run against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

AFC West opponents will clash in NFL Week 17 action when the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) face the Denver Broncos (7-8).

Odds for Chargers vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in 10 of 15 games this season.
  • So far this season, 26.7% of Denver's games (4/15) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 45.5.
  • The two teams combine to score 47.1 points per game, 1.6 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 0.8 points greater than the 44.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The average total in Chargers games this season is 49.7, 4.2 points above Sunday's over/under of 45.5.
  • The 45.5 over/under in this game is 1.5 points above the 44.0 average total in Broncos games this season.

Chargers stats and trends

  • Los Angeles is 7-8-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Chargers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 6.5 points or more (in three chances).
  • Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on eight of 15 set point totals (53.3%).
  • The Chargers rack up 27.2 points per game, 9.9 more than the Broncos give up per matchup (17.3).
  • When Los Angeles puts up more than 17.3 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 8-4 overall.
  • The Chargers collect 69.3 more yards per game (390.2) than the Broncos allow per outing (320.9).
  • In games that Los Angeles totals more than 320.9 yards, the team is 7-6 against the spread and 8-5 overall.
  • The Chargers have turned the ball over 20 times this season, one more turnover than the Broncos have forced (19).
Broncos stats and trends

  • In Denver's 15 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.
  • The Broncos have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 6.5 points or more (in two chances).
  • Denver's games this year have hit the over three times in 15 opportunities (20%).
  • The Broncos score 19.9 points per game, 7.5 fewer than the Chargers surrender (27.4).
  • Denver is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 27.4 points.
  • The Broncos rack up 34.8 fewer yards per game (329.0) than the Chargers allow per matchup (363.8).
  • Denver is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team piles up more than 363.8 yards.
  • The Broncos have turned the ball over 16 times, four fewer times than the Chargers have forced turnovers (20).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Los Angeles is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
  • At home, as 6.5-point favorites or greater, the Chargers have one win ATS (1-1).
  • This season, Los Angeles has gone over the total in five of eight home games.
  • The average point total in Chargers home games this season is 50.4 points, 4.9 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).
  • This year in away games, Denver is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
  • In seven away games this year, Denver has gone over the total once.
  • Broncos away games this season average 43.7 total points, 1.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

