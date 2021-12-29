Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants NFL Week 17 matchup on January 2, 2022.

Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; New York Giants fullback Elijhaa Penny (39) celebrates with running back Devontae Booker (28) after catching a touchdown pass in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants (4-11) will attempt to halt a four-game skid when they battle the Chicago Bears (5-10) in Week 17.

Odds for Bears vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Chicago has combined with its opponents to put up more than 37 points in 10 of 15 games this season.

New York and its opponents have combined to score more than 37 points in 10 of 15 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 34.2 points per game, 2.8 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 12.2 points under the 49.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Bears games this season is 43.4, 6.4 points above Sunday's over/under of 37.

In 2021, games involving the Giants have averaged a total of 45.3 points, 8.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Bears stats and trends

Against the spread, Chicago is 5-10-0 this season.

Chicago's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 15 opportunities (40%).

The Bears score 6.6 fewer points per game (17.7) than the Giants allow (24.3).

Chicago is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 24.3 points.

The Bears rack up 308.0 yards per game, 55.9 fewer yards than the 363.9 the Giants allow per matchup.

In games that Chicago totals over 363.9 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Bears have turned the ball over 25 times this season, five more turnovers than the Giants have forced (20).

Giants stats and trends

Against the spread, New York is 6-9-0 this year.

The Giants have been underdogs by 6 points or more nine times this year and have covered the spread twice.

New York's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 15 opportunities (33.3%).

The Giants score 16.5 points per game, 8.4 fewer than the Bears surrender (24.9).

New York is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 24.9 points.

The Giants rack up 23.0 fewer yards per game (303.5) than the Bears allow (326.5).

When New York piles up more than 326.5 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Giants have turned the ball over 23 times this season, 11 more turnovers than the Bears have forced (12).

Home and road insights

Chicago has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-5 overall there, this year.

In seven home games this year, Chicago has gone over the total twice.

Bears home games this season average 43.0 total points, 6.0 more than this contest's over/under (37).

New York is 1-7 overall, and 3-5 against the spread, on the road.

In eight away games this season, New York has hit the over five times.

The average point total in Giants away games this season is 45.4 points, 8.4 more than this contest's over/under (37).

