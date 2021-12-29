Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Week 17 matchup on January 2, 2022.

Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates as he runs for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) will try to extend their eight-game winning run when they battle the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) in Week 17.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

Kansas City has combined with its opponents to score more than 50 points in eight of 15 games this season.

In 46.7% of Cincinnati's games this season (7/15), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 50.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.4, is 5.4 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 8.0 points above the 42 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Chiefs games this season feature an average total of 52.5 points, a number 2.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 46.3 PPG average total in Bengals games this season is 3.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

Against the spread, Kansas City is 8-7-0 this year.

The Chiefs have an ATS record of 5-5 in their 10 games when favored by 5 points or more so far this season.

Kansas City's games this year have eclipsed the over/under eight times in 15 opportunities (53.3%).

The Chiefs put up 6.5 more points per game (28.1) than the Bengals give up (21.6).

Kansas City is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.6 points.

The Chiefs rack up 396.1 yards per game, 51.2 more yards than the 344.9 the Bengals allow per outing.

When Kansas City churns out more than 344.9 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 9-3 overall.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over 25 times this season, six more turnovers than the Bengals have forced (19).

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati has played 15 games, with eight wins against the spread.

The Bengals have been underdogs by 5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Cincinnati's games this season have hit the over in 46.7% of its opportunities (seven times in 15 games with a set point total).

The Bengals score 27.3 points per game, 6.9 more than the Chiefs give up (20.4).

Cincinnati is 7-5 against the spread and 8-4 overall in games when it records more than 20.4 points.

The Bengals rack up only 3.7 more yards per game (365.9) than the Chiefs give up (362.2).

In games that Cincinnati amasses over 362.2 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Bengals have 21 giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have 28 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Cincinnati is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

At home, as 5-point underdogs or more, the Bengals have one win ATS (1-1).

This year, in eight home games, Cincinnati has hit the over five times.

This season, Bengals home games average 47.2 points, 2.8 fewer than this contest's over/under (50).

In away games, Kansas City is 4-2 overall and 4-2 against the spread.

On the road, the Chiefs have two wins ATS (2-1) as 5-point favorites or more.

In four of six road games this season, Kansas City has hit the over.

This season, Chiefs away games average 54.3 points, 4.3 more than this outing's over/under (50).

