Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Week 17 matchup on January 2, 2022.

Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates as he runs for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) will try to extend their eight-game winning run when they battle the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) in Week 17.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

  • Kansas City has combined with its opponents to score more than 50 points in eight of 15 games this season.
  • In 46.7% of Cincinnati's games this season (7/15), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 50.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.4, is 5.4 points greater than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 8.0 points above the 42 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • Chiefs games this season feature an average total of 52.5 points, a number 2.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 46.3 PPG average total in Bengals games this season is 3.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

  • Against the spread, Kansas City is 8-7-0 this year.
  • The Chiefs have an ATS record of 5-5 in their 10 games when favored by 5 points or more so far this season.
  • Kansas City's games this year have eclipsed the over/under eight times in 15 opportunities (53.3%).
  • The Chiefs put up 6.5 more points per game (28.1) than the Bengals give up (21.6).
  • Kansas City is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.6 points.
  • The Chiefs rack up 396.1 yards per game, 51.2 more yards than the 344.9 the Bengals allow per outing.
  • When Kansas City churns out more than 344.9 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 9-3 overall.
  • The Chiefs have turned the ball over 25 times this season, six more turnovers than the Bengals have forced (19).
Bengals stats and trends

  • Cincinnati has played 15 games, with eight wins against the spread.
  • The Bengals have been underdogs by 5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
  • Cincinnati's games this season have hit the over in 46.7% of its opportunities (seven times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • The Bengals score 27.3 points per game, 6.9 more than the Chiefs give up (20.4).
  • Cincinnati is 7-5 against the spread and 8-4 overall in games when it records more than 20.4 points.
  • The Bengals rack up only 3.7 more yards per game (365.9) than the Chiefs give up (362.2).
  • In games that Cincinnati amasses over 362.2 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Bengals have 21 giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have 28 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Cincinnati is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
  • At home, as 5-point underdogs or more, the Bengals have one win ATS (1-1).
  • This year, in eight home games, Cincinnati has hit the over five times.
  • This season, Bengals home games average 47.2 points, 2.8 fewer than this contest's over/under (50).
  • In away games, Kansas City is 4-2 overall and 4-2 against the spread.
  • On the road, the Chiefs have two wins ATS (2-1) as 5-point favorites or more.
  • In four of six road games this season, Kansas City has hit the over.
  • This season, Chiefs away games average 54.3 points, 4.3 more than this outing's over/under (50).

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

