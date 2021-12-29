ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 2 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 17 matchup on January 2, 2022.

Dec 19, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws the ball deep against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

An NFL Week 17 matchup features the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) taking the field against the Detroit Lions (2-12-1).

Odds for Seahawks vs. Lions

Over/under insights

  • Seattle's games this season have gone over 42.5 points nine of 15 times.
  • In 46.7% of Detroit's games this season (7/15), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 42.5.
  • The two teams combine to score 37.7 points per game, 4.8 less than the total in this contest.
  • The 46.2 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 3.7 more than the 42.5 over/under in this contest.
  • Seahawks games this season feature an average total of 47.0 points, a number 4.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 45.7 PPG average total in Lions games this season is 3.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Seahawks stats and trends

  • Seattle is 7-8-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Seahawks have covered the spread once this season when favored by 7 points or more (in two chances).
  • Seattle's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 15 opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Seahawks rack up 20.4 points per game, 5.3 fewer than the Lions surrender per matchup (25.7).
  • Seattle is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it scores more than 25.7 points.
  • The Seahawks collect 66.9 fewer yards per game (305.2), than the Lions allow per outing (372.1).
  • When Seattle picks up over 372.1 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • The Seahawks have turned the ball over 11 times this season, five fewer than the Lions have forced (16).
Lions stats and trends

  • Detroit is 10-5-0 against the spread this year.
  • This year, the Lions have an against-the-spread record of 8-2 in their 10 games as an underdog of 7 points or more.
  • Detroit's games this year have hit the over five times in 15 opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Lions rack up 3.2 fewer points per game (17.3) than the Seahawks allow (20.5).
  • When Detroit scores more than 20.5 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Lions collect 314.9 yards per game, 70.6 fewer yards than the 385.5 the Seahawks give up.
  • Detroit is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team churns out over 385.5 yards.
  • The Lions have turned the ball over six more times (20 total) than the Seahawks have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Seattle is 2-5 overall and 3-4 against the spread.
  • At home, as 7-point favorites or greater, the Seahawks are winless ATS (0-1).
  • Seattle has gone over the total in three of seven games at home this year.
  • The average point total in Seahawks home games this season is 46.4 points, 3.9 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).
  • Detroit is 0-7-1 overall, and 5-3 against the spread, on the road.
  • Detroit has hit the over twice in eight road games this season.
  • The average point total in Lions away games this season is 44.8 points, 2.3 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

IN THIS ARTICLE
