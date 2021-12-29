Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 17 matchup on January 2, 2022.

Dec 19, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws the ball deep against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

An NFL Week 17 matchup features the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) taking the field against the Detroit Lions (2-12-1).

Odds for Seahawks vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Seattle's games this season have gone over 42.5 points nine of 15 times.

In 46.7% of Detroit's games this season (7/15), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 42.5.

The two teams combine to score 37.7 points per game, 4.8 less than the total in this contest.

The 46.2 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 3.7 more than the 42.5 over/under in this contest.

Seahawks games this season feature an average total of 47.0 points, a number 4.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 45.7 PPG average total in Lions games this season is 3.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle is 7-8-0 against the spread this year.

The Seahawks have covered the spread once this season when favored by 7 points or more (in two chances).

Seattle's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 15 opportunities (33.3%).

The Seahawks rack up 20.4 points per game, 5.3 fewer than the Lions surrender per matchup (25.7).

Seattle is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it scores more than 25.7 points.

The Seahawks collect 66.9 fewer yards per game (305.2), than the Lions allow per outing (372.1).

When Seattle picks up over 372.1 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Seahawks have turned the ball over 11 times this season, five fewer than the Lions have forced (16).

Lions stats and trends

Detroit is 10-5-0 against the spread this year.

This year, the Lions have an against-the-spread record of 8-2 in their 10 games as an underdog of 7 points or more.

Detroit's games this year have hit the over five times in 15 opportunities (33.3%).

The Lions rack up 3.2 fewer points per game (17.3) than the Seahawks allow (20.5).

When Detroit scores more than 20.5 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Lions collect 314.9 yards per game, 70.6 fewer yards than the 385.5 the Seahawks give up.

Detroit is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team churns out over 385.5 yards.

The Lions have turned the ball over six more times (20 total) than the Seahawks have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Seattle is 2-5 overall and 3-4 against the spread.

At home, as 7-point favorites or greater, the Seahawks are winless ATS (0-1).

Seattle has gone over the total in three of seven games at home this year.

The average point total in Seahawks home games this season is 46.4 points, 3.9 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

Detroit is 0-7-1 overall, and 5-3 against the spread, on the road.

Detroit has hit the over twice in eight road games this season.

The average point total in Lions away games this season is 44.8 points, 2.3 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

