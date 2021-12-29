ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xzh6Q_0dXxmpor00

Check out odds, plays and more for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets NFL Week 17 matchup on January 2, 2022.

Dec 26, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts after a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) and New York Jets (4-11) will face each other in Week 17 of the NFL season.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Jets

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay's games this season have gone over 45.5 points 10 of 15 times.
  • So far this season, 60% of New York's games (9/15) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 45.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.9, is 2.4 points more than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 5.2 points lower than the 50.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The average total in Buccaneers games this season is 50.1, 4.6 points above Sunday's total of 45.5.
  • The 43.8 PPG average total in Jets games this season is 1.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Buccaneers stats and trends

  • In Tampa Bay's 15 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.
  • The Buccaneers have been favored by 13 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • Tampa Bay's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 46.7% of its opportunities (seven times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • The Buccaneers score just 0.4 fewer points per game (29.5) than the Jets allow (29.9).
  • Tampa Bay is 8-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall in games when it scores more than 29.9 points.
  • The Buccaneers rack up only 10.4 more yards per game (401.7) than the Jets give up per matchup (391.3).
  • Tampa Bay is 5-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall when the team totals over 391.3 yards.
  • The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 18 times this season, five more turnovers than the Jets have forced (13).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tampa Bay's matchup with the Jets.

Jets stats and trends

  • In New York's 15 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
  • New York's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities (nine times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • This season the Jets rack up just 2.4 fewer points per game (18.4) than the Buccaneers give up (20.8).
  • New York is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team scores more than 20.8 points.
  • The Jets collect just 10.9 fewer yards per game (318.7) than the Buccaneers allow per outing (329.6).
  • When New York amasses over 329.6 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
  • This season the Jets have turned the ball over 26 times, while the Buccaneers have forced 26 turnovers.

Home and road insights

  • New York is 3-5 overall, and 3-5 against the spread, at home.
  • This season, New York has hit the over in five of eight home games.
  • Jets home games this season average 44.0 total points, 1.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (45.5).
  • Tampa Bay is 3-5 against the spread, and 5-3 overall, away from home.
  • In eight road games this season, Tampa Bay has hit the over three times.
  • This season, Buccaneers away games average 50.5 points, 5.0 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Antonio Brown News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown returned to action this past weekend against the Carolina Panthers after missing the previous eight games with an ankle injury and a league-sanctioned suspension. He didn’t skip a beat when he stepped on the field last Sunday, hauling in 10 catches for a...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers star Richard Sherman makes NFL MVP pick that Tom Brady won’t like

The NFL MVP race has tightened up in recent weeks, with NFL stars Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Jonathan Taylor all having compelling cases to take home the hardware. Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Richard Sherman, who has his own podcast, weighed in on who he thinks the NFL MVP should be. Sherman’s teammate Brady won’t like his pick.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
FanSided

Buccaneers: Perfect free agent fit about to hit the market

The Buccaneers still have a lot of football to play this season, but one of their prime free agent targets for this offseason luckily does not. After years of mediocrity, it feels weird as a fan of the Buccaneers to have postseason football to look forward to. This is normally the part of the season where Bucs fans have a chance to get a jump start on mock drafts and other ways to make make the team better for the next season, and while it feels good to focus on the team playing in meaningful games, a little look ahead never hurts.
NFL
The Spun

Julian Edelman Reveals He Has Some ‘Beef’ With Tom Brady

On this week’s edition of Inside The NFL, Julian Edelman was asked if he believes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will win back-to-back Super Bowls. This led to an interesting revelation from the former New England Patriots wide receiver. Edelman acknowledged the Buccaneers could win the Super Bowl, but he...
NFL
995qyk.com

Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Saves Sea Turtle From Fishing Net

Gisele Bündchen, the wife of Tom Brady, posted on her Instagram saving a sea turtle that got stuck in a fishing net. Bündchen, who is from Brazil, speaks Portuguese in the video and untangles the sea turtle’s head from the netting. She then flips the animal over, upright, and carries it to the shore.
TAMPA, FL
sportstalkline.com

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown, S Mike Edwards, alongside with FA John Franklin, suspended for COVID-19 violations

Tampa Bay Buccaneers huge receiver Antonio Brown and security Mike Edwards, alongside with free-agent huge receiver John Franklin III, had been suspended three video games on Thursday for violating the join NFL-NFL Gamers Association COVID-19 protocols. The suspensions approach following a review of allegations that the gamers misrepresented their vaccination...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
FanSided

Buccaneers: NFL sends message to Tom Brady about sideline behavior

The NFL has sent a message to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady regarding his sideline shenanigans, and it may cost the beautiful Buccaneers quarterback some money. When it comes to the greatest athletes in sports history, they tend to have a lot in common. Sure, there’s god-given athleticism and all-world talent, but another thing most share is the competitiveness that is off the charts.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Significant Decision On WR Mike Evans

The Buccaneers are set to get back one of their best offensive weapons on Sunday. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, they have activated receiver Mike Evans from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Evans had to miss last Sunday’s 32-6 rout of the Carolina Panthers but the victory got the Bucs back...
NFL
AllBucs

Buccaneers vs. Jets Wednesday Injury Reports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets have released their initial injury reports ahead of their Week 17 matchup in East Rutherford, N.J. A week removed from being without seven starters against Carolina, Tampa Bay could be even more shorthanded versus New York if the injury report remains this lengthy.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The Carolina Panthers#Bank Of America Stadium
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Buccaneers have a Saints problem, and it might not be over just yet

If there’s one team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may want to avoid when the playoffs begin, it’s the New Orleans Saints. That became abundantly clear Sunday night when they lost to New Orleans for the fourth time in as many regular-season games since they acquired Tom Brady. However, the loss only increases the chances of Tampa facing New Orleans in the playoffs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
atlanticcitynews.net

2021 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Jets, Week 17

Tampa Bay Buccaneers The Buccaneers have clinched the NFC South but still have some significant goals to chase against a Jets team that fought through adversity to get a win of its own in Week 16 Scott Smith. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the 2021 NFC South title in hand...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
AllBucs

Buccaneers at Jets Final Injury Reports: Barrett, JPP Out; Mike Evans Limited

The Buccaneers released their final injury report ahead of Sunday's contest with the New York Jets on Friday and some big names will miss this week's game. Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul have been ruled out, which isn't a surprise considering the Bucs announced after the Panthers game that Barrett would miss time. JPP has been dealing with injury issues all year and it makes sense if the Bucs are resting him up for the playoffs.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

31K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy