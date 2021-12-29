Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets NFL Week 17 matchup on January 2, 2022.

Dec 26, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts after a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) and New York Jets (4-11) will face each other in Week 17 of the NFL season.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Jets

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay's games this season have gone over 45.5 points 10 of 15 times.

So far this season, 60% of New York's games (9/15) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 45.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.9, is 2.4 points more than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 5.2 points lower than the 50.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Buccaneers games this season is 50.1, 4.6 points above Sunday's total of 45.5.

The 43.8 PPG average total in Jets games this season is 1.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Buccaneers stats and trends

In Tampa Bay's 15 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Buccaneers have been favored by 13 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Tampa Bay's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 46.7% of its opportunities (seven times in 15 games with a set point total).

The Buccaneers score just 0.4 fewer points per game (29.5) than the Jets allow (29.9).

Tampa Bay is 8-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall in games when it scores more than 29.9 points.

The Buccaneers rack up only 10.4 more yards per game (401.7) than the Jets give up per matchup (391.3).

Tampa Bay is 5-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall when the team totals over 391.3 yards.

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 18 times this season, five more turnovers than the Jets have forced (13).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tampa Bay's matchup with the Jets.

Jets stats and trends

In New York's 15 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

New York's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities (nine times in 15 games with a set point total).

This season the Jets rack up just 2.4 fewer points per game (18.4) than the Buccaneers give up (20.8).

New York is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team scores more than 20.8 points.

The Jets collect just 10.9 fewer yards per game (318.7) than the Buccaneers allow per outing (329.6).

When New York amasses over 329.6 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

This season the Jets have turned the ball over 26 times, while the Buccaneers have forced 26 turnovers.

Home and road insights

New York is 3-5 overall, and 3-5 against the spread, at home.

This season, New York has hit the over in five of eight home games.

Jets home games this season average 44.0 total points, 1.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (45.5).

Tampa Bay is 3-5 against the spread, and 5-3 overall, away from home.

In eight road games this season, Tampa Bay has hit the over three times.

This season, Buccaneers away games average 50.5 points, 5.0 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered by Data Skrive.