Tennessee Titans vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09QX5P_0dXxmoBM00

Check out odds, plays and more for the Tennessee Titans vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Week 17 matchup on January 2, 2022.

Dec 23, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) celebrates after scoring during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins (8-7) will try to extend their seven-game winning run versus the Tennessee Titans (10-5) in Week 17.

Odds for Titans vs. Dolphins

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over/under insights

  • Tennessee's games this season have gone over 40 points 10 of 15 times.
  • So far this season, 53.3% of Miami's games (8/15) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 40.
  • The two teams combine to average 44.1 points per game, 4.1 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 42.7 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 2.7 more than the 40 over/under in this contest.
  • The Titans and their opponents have scored an average of 48.5 points per game in 2021, 8.5 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 44.4 PPG average total in Dolphins games this season is 4.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Titans stats and trends

  • Tennessee is 9-6-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Titans are 3-2 ATS when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.
  • Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on seven of 15 set point totals (46.7%).
  • This year, the Titans score just 2.8 more points per game (23.8) than the Dolphins give up (21.0).
  • Tennessee is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it records more than 21.0 points.
  • The Titans average only 3.9 more yards per game (340.6) than the Dolphins give up per outing (336.7).
  • In games that Tennessee piles up over 336.7 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
  • The Titans have turned the ball over two more times (25 total) than the Dolphins have forced a turnover (23) this season.
Dolphins stats and trends

  • Miami has nine wins against the spread in 15 games this year.
  • So far this year, the Dolphins have been installed as underdogs by a 3.5-point margin or more six times and are 3-3 ATS in those matchups.
  • Miami's games this year have hit the over on six of 15 set point totals (40%).
  • The Dolphins rack up 20.3 points per game, comparable to the 21.7 the Titans surrender.
  • Miami is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it scores more than 21.7 points.
  • The Dolphins collect 311.0 yards per game, 22.2 fewer yards than the 333.2 the Titans allow.
  • In games that Miami piles up over 333.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Dolphins have turned the ball over 24 times this season, four more turnovers than the Titans have forced (20).

Home and road insights

  • Tennessee is 5-3 against the spread, and 6-2 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, as 3.5-point favorites or greater, the Titans have two wins ATS (2-1).
  • Tennessee has hit the over twice in eight home games this year.
  • The average point total in Titans home games this season is 48.7 points, 8.7 more than this matchup's over/under (40).
  • Miami is 4-3 against the spread, and 3-4 overall, away from home.
  • On the road, the Dolphins are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3.5-point underdogs or more.
  • In seven road games this season, Miami has gone over the total twice.
  • This season, Dolphins away games average 44.9 points, 4.9 more than this matchup's over/under (40).

Powered by Data Skrive.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ryan Tannehill Reveals His True Feelings On The Dolphins

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans will clash in a potential AFC playoff preview. Ryan Tannehill will have a chance to knock off the team that drafted him back in 2012. Speaking to Titans reporter Jim Wyatt on Wednesday afternoon, Tannehill shared his thoughts on his time with...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Titans Appear To Tease Return Of RB Derrick Henry

The return of superstar running back Derrick Henry could be right around the corner. On Wednesday, the Tennessee Titans posted a photo of the elite RB with three hourglass emojis as the caption — seemingly teasing a possible return sometime in the coming weeks. After kicking off the 2021...
NFL
Tennessee State
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Omar Kelly: Emmanuel Ogbah’s season makes him worthy of Dolphins’ franchise tag

Emmanuel Ogbah snuck up on the NFL in 2020. The Miami Dolphins’ defensive end led the team with nine sacks last season, but it was Miami’s blitz-crazy amoeba defense that freed him up plenty, allowing the 6-foot-4, 275 pounder to get to the quarterback after beating one blocker — and sometimes as a free rusher — often last season. This season, Ogbah, with a nine sacks on his resume so far, ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#49ers#American Football#Ats
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Who the experts are taking in Dolphins vs. Titans

The Miami Dolphins are traveling to Nashville to play the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Week 17. Tennessee is coming into this game trying to maintain their one-game lead over the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South. Since the loss of Derrick Henry, the team has just a 4-3 record. However, they dealt with A.J. Brown missing some time during that stretch as well. When he’s in the game, they’re a totally different team.
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins’ playoff hopes go through ex-quarterback Ryan Tannehill in showdown with Titans

It was known when the Miami Dolphins’ schedule was released that Jan. 2 against the Tennessee Titans would carry significant meaning because it was the first meeting against former Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill. It appeared, as of the end of October, that would be the only meaning. Miami was 1-7 on a seven-game losing streak, and it was inconceivable that these Dolphins could reinsert ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Miami Dolphins
Tennessee Titans
NFL
Football
Sports
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Wife’s Troubling Admission

This season has been one to forget for Baker Mayfield. The former No. 1 overall pick has dealt with a plethora of injuries and hasn’t been able to put up impressive numbers. Mayfield’s play this season has drawn a lot of criticism. Some of it is warranted, but there’s a line that fans shouldn’t cross. Unfortunately, there are a few fans taking things way too far.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Tight End Reveals Brutally Honest Message For Teammates

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the NFL teams with legitimate hopes for a deep postseason run. But with New Years Eve celebrations on the horizon, another spike of positive COVID-19 tests could pose issues through the final few weeks of the NFL season. Addressing this potential issue, Cowboys tight...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL moves Washington-Eagles to Tuesday

After the Washington Football Team placed starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, the NFL finally decided to move the WFT’s Sunday game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Washington’s Week 15 game vs. Philadelphia will now be played on Tuesday, Dec. 21,...
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Ben Roethlisberger Reveals His Plans For Next Season

After weeks of speculation and reports about his future in professional football, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger indicated for the first time on Thursday what his plans are for 2022. It sounds like the 39-year-old is preparing to hang up his jersey for good at the end of this season.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

