Tennessee Titans vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Dec 23, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) celebrates after scoring during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins (8-7) will try to extend their seven-game winning run versus the Tennessee Titans (10-5) in Week 17.

Odds for Titans vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

Tennessee's games this season have gone over 40 points 10 of 15 times.

So far this season, 53.3% of Miami's games (8/15) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 40.

The two teams combine to average 44.1 points per game, 4.1 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 42.7 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 2.7 more than the 40 over/under in this contest.

The Titans and their opponents have scored an average of 48.5 points per game in 2021, 8.5 more than Sunday's total.

The 44.4 PPG average total in Dolphins games this season is 4.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee is 9-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Titans are 3-2 ATS when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.

Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on seven of 15 set point totals (46.7%).

This year, the Titans score just 2.8 more points per game (23.8) than the Dolphins give up (21.0).

Tennessee is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it records more than 21.0 points.

The Titans average only 3.9 more yards per game (340.6) than the Dolphins give up per outing (336.7).

In games that Tennessee piles up over 336.7 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Titans have turned the ball over two more times (25 total) than the Dolphins have forced a turnover (23) this season.

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami has nine wins against the spread in 15 games this year.

So far this year, the Dolphins have been installed as underdogs by a 3.5-point margin or more six times and are 3-3 ATS in those matchups.

Miami's games this year have hit the over on six of 15 set point totals (40%).

The Dolphins rack up 20.3 points per game, comparable to the 21.7 the Titans surrender.

Miami is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it scores more than 21.7 points.

The Dolphins collect 311.0 yards per game, 22.2 fewer yards than the 333.2 the Titans allow.

In games that Miami piles up over 333.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Dolphins have turned the ball over 24 times this season, four more turnovers than the Titans have forced (20).

Home and road insights

Tennessee is 5-3 against the spread, and 6-2 overall, at home this year.

At home, as 3.5-point favorites or greater, the Titans have two wins ATS (2-1).

Tennessee has hit the over twice in eight home games this year.

The average point total in Titans home games this season is 48.7 points, 8.7 more than this matchup's over/under (40).

Miami is 4-3 against the spread, and 3-4 overall, away from home.

On the road, the Dolphins are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3.5-point underdogs or more.

In seven road games this season, Miami has gone over the total twice.

This season, Dolphins away games average 44.9 points, 4.9 more than this matchup's over/under (40).

