Indianapolis Colts vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Indianapolis Colts vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 17 matchup on January 2, 2022.

Dec 25, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) drops back to pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Indianapolis Colts (9-6) will try to keep their three-game winning run going in a Week 17 battle with the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7).

Odds for Colts vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

Indianapolis and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in seven of 15 games this season.

In 53.3% of Las Vegas' games this season (8/15), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 44.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.1, is 4.6 points above Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 2.4 points fewer than the 46.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Colts games this season is 47.1, 2.6 points above Sunday's over/under of 44.5.

The 44.5-point over/under for this game is 3.1 points below the 47.6 points per game average total in Raiders games this season.

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis has played 15 games, with 10 wins against the spread.

The Colts are 3-1 ATS when favored by 5 points or more this season.

Indianapolis' games this year have hit the over on eight of 15 set point totals (53.3%).

This year, the Colts rack up just 2.2 more points per game (28.0) than the Raiders allow (25.8).

Indianapolis is 7-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it records more than 25.8 points.

The Colts collect 25.1 more yards per game (360.4) than the Raiders allow per outing (335.3).

Indianapolis is 8-2 against the spread and 6-4 overall when the team piles up over 335.3 yards.

This year, the Colts have turned the ball over 17 times, four more than the Raiders' takeaways (13).

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas is 6-9-0 against the spread this year.

So far this year, the Raiders have been installed as underdogs by a 5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.

Las Vegas has gone over the point total in 46.7% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 15 games with a set point total).

The Raiders score per game (21.1) than the Colts give up (21.1).

When Las Vegas records more than 21.1 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Raiders collect 21.5 more yards per game (367.5) than the Colts give up (346.0).

When Las Vegas picks up over 346.0 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Raiders have 22 giveaways this season, while the Colts have 31 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Indianapolis is 4-4 overall, and 4-4 against the spread, at home.

At home, as 5-point favorites or more, the Colts have two wins ATS (2-1).

In eight games at home this season, Indianapolis has hit the over four times.

The average point total in Colts home games this season is 48.1 points, 3.6 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

Away from home, Las Vegas is 3-4 against the spread, and 4-3 overall.

This season, in seven away games, Las Vegas has hit the over three times.

The average point total in Raiders away games this season is 47.1 points, 2.6 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

