Indianapolis Colts vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Indianapolis Colts vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 17 matchup on January 2, 2022.

Dec 25, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) drops back to pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Indianapolis Colts (9-6) will try to keep their three-game winning run going in a Week 17 battle with the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7).

Odds for Colts vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

  • Indianapolis and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in seven of 15 games this season.
  • In 53.3% of Las Vegas' games this season (8/15), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 44.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.1, is 4.6 points above Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 2.4 points fewer than the 46.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The average total in Colts games this season is 47.1, 2.6 points above Sunday's over/under of 44.5.
  • The 44.5-point over/under for this game is 3.1 points below the 47.6 points per game average total in Raiders games this season.

Colts stats and trends

  • Indianapolis has played 15 games, with 10 wins against the spread.
  • The Colts are 3-1 ATS when favored by 5 points or more this season.
  • Indianapolis' games this year have hit the over on eight of 15 set point totals (53.3%).
  • This year, the Colts rack up just 2.2 more points per game (28.0) than the Raiders allow (25.8).
  • Indianapolis is 7-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it records more than 25.8 points.
  • The Colts collect 25.1 more yards per game (360.4) than the Raiders allow per outing (335.3).
  • Indianapolis is 8-2 against the spread and 6-4 overall when the team piles up over 335.3 yards.
  • This year, the Colts have turned the ball over 17 times, four more than the Raiders' takeaways (13).
Raiders stats and trends

  • Las Vegas is 6-9-0 against the spread this year.
  • So far this year, the Raiders have been installed as underdogs by a 5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.
  • Las Vegas has gone over the point total in 46.7% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 15 games with a set point total).
  • The Raiders score per game (21.1) than the Colts give up (21.1).
  • When Las Vegas records more than 21.1 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
  • The Raiders collect 21.5 more yards per game (367.5) than the Colts give up (346.0).
  • When Las Vegas picks up over 346.0 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The Raiders have 22 giveaways this season, while the Colts have 31 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Indianapolis is 4-4 overall, and 4-4 against the spread, at home.
  • At home, as 5-point favorites or more, the Colts have two wins ATS (2-1).
  • In eight games at home this season, Indianapolis has hit the over four times.
  • The average point total in Colts home games this season is 48.1 points, 3.6 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).
  • Away from home, Las Vegas is 3-4 against the spread, and 4-3 overall.
  • This season, in seven away games, Las Vegas has hit the over three times.
  • The average point total in Raiders away games this season is 47.1 points, 2.6 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

