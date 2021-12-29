ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 2 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Los Angeles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens NFL Week 17 matchup on January 2, 2022.

Dec 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams (11-4) will try to keep their four-game winning run going in a Week 17 clash with the Baltimore Ravens (8-7).

Odds for Rams vs. Ravens

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in 10 of 15 games (66.7%) this season.
  • In 46.7% of Baltimore's games this season (7/15), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 46.5.
  • Sunday's total is 4.9 points lower than the two team's combined 51.4 points per game average.
  • The 45.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.1 fewer than the 46.5 total in this contest.
  • Rams games this season feature an average total of 49.9 points, a number 3.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 46.5-point over/under for this game is 0.4 points below the 46.9 points per game average total in Ravens games this season.

Rams stats and trends

  • Los Angeles has eight wins against the spread in 15 games this year.
  • The Rams have been favored by 3.5 points or more 10 times this season and are 4-6 ATS in those contests.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over eight times in 15 opportunities (53.3%).
  • This year, the Rams rack up 4.0 more points per game (27.7) than the Ravens give up (23.7).
  • When Los Angeles scores more than 23.7 points, it is 7-4 against the spread and 10-1 overall.
  • The Rams average 379.1 yards per game, just 13.0 more than the 366.1 the Ravens give up per outing.
  • In games that Los Angeles piles up over 366.1 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Rams have turned the ball over 18 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Ravens have forced (11).
Ravens stats and trends

  • Against the spread, Baltimore is 7-8-0 this season.
  • The Ravens have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 3.5 points or more (in three chances).
  • Baltimore's games this season have gone over the point total in 53.3% of its opportunities (eight times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • The Ravens put up just 2.0 more points per game (23.7) than the Rams allow (21.7).
  • Baltimore is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.7 points.
  • The Ravens collect 43.0 more yards per game (382.1) than the Rams allow per matchup (339.1).
  • When Baltimore amasses more than 339.1 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall.
  • The Ravens have 21 giveaways this season, while the Rams have 21 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Baltimore is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • At home, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-3) as 3.5-point underdogs or more.
  • This season, in seven games at home, Baltimore has gone over the total five times.
  • This season, Ravens home games average 48.7 points, 2.2 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).
  • This year away from home, Los Angeles is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Rams have one win ATS (1-3) as 3.5-point favorites or more away from home.
  • Los Angeles has gone over the total in five of eight road games this year.
  • This season, Rams away games average 49.3 points, 2.8 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).

