Los Angeles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Los Angeles Rams (11-4) will try to keep their four-game winning run going in a Week 17 clash with the Baltimore Ravens (8-7).

Odds for Rams vs. Ravens

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in 10 of 15 games (66.7%) this season.

In 46.7% of Baltimore's games this season (7/15), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 46.5.

Sunday's total is 4.9 points lower than the two team's combined 51.4 points per game average.

The 45.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.1 fewer than the 46.5 total in this contest.

Rams games this season feature an average total of 49.9 points, a number 3.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 46.5-point over/under for this game is 0.4 points below the 46.9 points per game average total in Ravens games this season.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles has eight wins against the spread in 15 games this year.

The Rams have been favored by 3.5 points or more 10 times this season and are 4-6 ATS in those contests.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over eight times in 15 opportunities (53.3%).

This year, the Rams rack up 4.0 more points per game (27.7) than the Ravens give up (23.7).

When Los Angeles scores more than 23.7 points, it is 7-4 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Rams average 379.1 yards per game, just 13.0 more than the 366.1 the Ravens give up per outing.

In games that Los Angeles piles up over 366.1 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Rams have turned the ball over 18 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Ravens have forced (11).

Ravens stats and trends

Against the spread, Baltimore is 7-8-0 this season.

The Ravens have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 3.5 points or more (in three chances).

Baltimore's games this season have gone over the point total in 53.3% of its opportunities (eight times in 15 games with a set point total).

The Ravens put up just 2.0 more points per game (23.7) than the Rams allow (21.7).

Baltimore is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.7 points.

The Ravens collect 43.0 more yards per game (382.1) than the Rams allow per matchup (339.1).

When Baltimore amasses more than 339.1 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

The Ravens have 21 giveaways this season, while the Rams have 21 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this year, Baltimore is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

At home, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-3) as 3.5-point underdogs or more.

This season, in seven games at home, Baltimore has gone over the total five times.

This season, Ravens home games average 48.7 points, 2.2 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).

This year away from home, Los Angeles is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Rams have one win ATS (1-3) as 3.5-point favorites or more away from home.

Los Angeles has gone over the total in five of eight road games this year.

This season, Rams away games average 49.3 points, 2.8 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).

