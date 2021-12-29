New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 17 matchup on January 2, 2022.

Dec 26, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Will Richardson (76) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and teammates during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) will attempt to end their seven-game losing run in a Week 17 clash against the New England Patriots (9-6).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Patriots vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

New England has combined with its opponents to score more than 41.5 points in eight of 15 games this season.

In 53.3% of Jacksonville's games this season (8/15), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 41.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.4, is 1.1 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 2.2 points fewer than the 43.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Patriots and their opponents have scored an average of 44.6 points per game in 2021, 3.1 more than Sunday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Jaguars have averaged a total of 46.0 points, 4.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Patriots stats and trends

New England has played 15 games, with nine wins against the spread.

New England has hit the over in 46.7% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 15 games with a set point total).

The Patriots average 25.9 points per game, comparable to the 26.4 per outing the Jaguars allow.

When New England records more than 26.4 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Patriots rack up just 9.3 fewer yards per game (343.9) than the Jaguars give up per matchup (353.2).

New England is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out more than 353.2 yards.

The Patriots have turned the ball over 20 times this season, 13 more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (7).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for New England's matchup with the Jaguars.

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville has four wins against the spread in 15 games this year.

The Jaguars covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 15.5 points or more.

Jacksonville has hit the over in 26.7% of its opportunities this year (four times in 15 games with a set point total).

The Jaguars score just 2.8 fewer points per game (14.5) than the Patriots surrender (17.3).

Jacksonville is 2-4 against the spread and 1-5 overall in games when it records more than 17.3 points.

The Jaguars average 308.0 yards per game, only 7.5 fewer than the 315.5 the Patriots give up.

When Jacksonville amasses more than 315.5 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 1-7 overall.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over 26 times, one fewer times than the Patriots have forced turnovers (27).

Home and road insights

New England is 4-4 against the spread, and 3-5 overall, at home this season.

This year, in eight games at home, New England has gone over the total five times.

Patriots home games this season average 45.1 total points, 3.6 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).

Jacksonville has two wins against the spread, and is 0-7 overall, away from home.

Jacksonville has hit the over twice in seven road games this year.

The average point total in Jaguars away games this season is 45.4 points, 3.9 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered by Data Skrive.