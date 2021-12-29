San Francisco 49ers vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the San Francisco 49ers vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 17 matchup on January 2, 2022.

Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

An NFL Week 17 matchup features the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) squaring off against the Houston Texans (4-11).

Odds for 49ers vs. Texans

Over/under insights

San Francisco's games this season have gone over 44 points 10 of 15 times.

Houston's games have gone over 44 points in seven of 15 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 41.6, is 2.4 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 5.0 points lower than the 49 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

49ers games this season feature an average total of 47.1 points, a number 3.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 44-point total for this game is 0.5 points below the 44.5 points per game average total in Texans games this season.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco has seven wins against the spread in 15 games this season.

San Francisco's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 46.7% of its opportunities (seven times in 15 games with a set point total).

The 49ers score just 1.6 fewer points per game (25.1) than the Texans allow (26.7).

San Francisco is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.7 points.

The 49ers rack up just 12.8 fewer yards per game (368.1) than the Texans give up per matchup (380.9).

San Francisco is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team amasses over 380.9 yards.

This year, the 49ers have 21 turnovers, three fewer than the Texans have takeaways (24).

Texans stats and trends

Against the spread, Houston is 7-8-0 this season.

This year, the Texans have an against-the-spread record of 3-2 in their five games as an underdog of 12.5 points or more.

Houston's games this year have gone over the point total seven times in 15 opportunities (46.7%).

This year the Texans put up 5.8 fewer points per game (16.5) than the 49ers surrender (22.3).

Houston is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team scores more than 22.3 points.

The Texans average 42.1 fewer yards per game (276.8) than the 49ers allow (318.9).

In games that Houston totals more than 318.9 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

This year the Texans have turned the ball over 21 times, four more than the 49ers' takeaways (17).

Home and road insights

At home this season, San Francisco is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

This year, in seven home games, San Francisco has gone over the total four times.

The average point total in 49ers home games this season is 48.2 points, 4.2 more than this contest's over/under (44).

Away from home, Houston is 2-5 overall and 3-4 against the spread.

This season, in seven road games, Houston has gone over the total twice.

The average point total in Texans away games this season is 45.2 points, 1.2 more than this contest's over/under (44).

