ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

San Francisco 49ers vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fnUrt_0dXxmkeS00

Check out odds, plays and more for the San Francisco 49ers vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 17 matchup on January 2, 2022.

Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

An NFL Week 17 matchup features the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) squaring off against the Houston Texans (4-11).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for 49ers vs. Texans

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over/under insights

  • San Francisco's games this season have gone over 44 points 10 of 15 times.
  • Houston's games have gone over 44 points in seven of 15 chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 41.6, is 2.4 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 5.0 points lower than the 49 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • 49ers games this season feature an average total of 47.1 points, a number 3.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 44-point total for this game is 0.5 points below the 44.5 points per game average total in Texans games this season.

49ers stats and trends

  • San Francisco has seven wins against the spread in 15 games this season.
  • San Francisco's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 46.7% of its opportunities (seven times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • The 49ers score just 1.6 fewer points per game (25.1) than the Texans allow (26.7).
  • San Francisco is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.7 points.
  • The 49ers rack up just 12.8 fewer yards per game (368.1) than the Texans give up per matchup (380.9).
  • San Francisco is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team amasses over 380.9 yards.
  • This year, the 49ers have 21 turnovers, three fewer than the Texans have takeaways (24).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for San Francisco's matchup with the Texans.

Texans stats and trends

  • Against the spread, Houston is 7-8-0 this season.
  • This year, the Texans have an against-the-spread record of 3-2 in their five games as an underdog of 12.5 points or more.
  • Houston's games this year have gone over the point total seven times in 15 opportunities (46.7%).
  • This year the Texans put up 5.8 fewer points per game (16.5) than the 49ers surrender (22.3).
  • Houston is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team scores more than 22.3 points.
  • The Texans average 42.1 fewer yards per game (276.8) than the 49ers allow (318.9).
  • In games that Houston totals more than 318.9 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 2-4 overall.
  • This year the Texans have turned the ball over 21 times, four more than the 49ers' takeaways (17).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, San Francisco is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
  • This year, in seven home games, San Francisco has gone over the total four times.
  • The average point total in 49ers home games this season is 48.2 points, 4.2 more than this contest's over/under (44).
  • Away from home, Houston is 2-5 overall and 3-4 against the spread.
  • This season, in seven road games, Houston has gone over the total twice.
  • The average point total in Texans away games this season is 45.2 points, 1.2 more than this contest's over/under (44).

Powered by Data Skrive.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
FanSided

Chicago Bears soon may no longer be owned by Aaron Rodgers

The Chicago Bears have been owned by Aaron Rodgers, figuratively, ever since the three-time MVP became the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback in 2008. That ownership could be coming to a close soon as Rodgers hinted that he could retire after the season. He could also end up being the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

NFL news: John Madden’s simple request before his death, got ‘blown away’

John Madden was a man filled with ebullience and brimming with personality. But three days before his death, he had a simple request. According to Cydney Henderson of USA Today Sports, the legendary NFL coach and broadcaster wanted to watch Fox Sports’ documentary on him, entitled “All Madden.” Of course, his wish was granted. He watched it surrounded by his family and friends on Christmas Day.
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Ben Roethlisberger Reveals His Plans For Next Season

After weeks of speculation and reports about his future in professional football, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger indicated for the first time on Thursday what his plans are for 2022. It sounds like the 39-year-old is preparing to hang up his jersey for good at the end of this season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#San Francisco#Usa Today Sports#American Football#Houston Texans Nfl#The Detroit Lions#Texans View
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL moves Washington-Eagles to Tuesday

After the Washington Football Team placed starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, the NFL finally decided to move the WFT’s Sunday game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Washington’s Week 15 game vs. Philadelphia will now be played on Tuesday, Dec. 21,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

5 potential landing spots for Ben Roethlisberger if Steelers move on

There has been a report that this will be Ben Roethlisberger’s final season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here’s where he could wind up if he wants to keep playing. It was only a matter of time before Ben Roethlisberger decided to put on the black and gold one last time. That could happen at the end of the 2021 season.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Has Blunt Message For Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

It’s widely believed that Aaron Rodgers is playing his final few games with the Green Bay Packers – whether they win the Super Bowl or not. But one ESPN analyst has a message for Rodgers as he seemingly plans his exit. On Wednesday’s edition of Get Up, Domonique...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Mike Zimmer Announces Vikings Starting QB For Packers Game

Earlier today, Vikings backup quarterback Sean Mannion was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. This news couldn’t have come at a better time for Mike Zimmer and his Minnesota squad as QB1 Kirk Cousins was moved to the list with a positive test this morning. Just a couple hours after...
NFL
thefocus.news

Why did John Madden not fly? The real reasons behind his road trips

NFL legend John Madden has passed away at age 85, and some are only just discovering that he always travelled by bus. So why did he not fly?. Today is a sombre day for the world of sports, particulary football. Oakland Raiders’ iconic coach and sportscaster John Madden passsed away...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers star Richard Sherman makes NFL MVP pick that Tom Brady won’t like

The NFL MVP race has tightened up in recent weeks, with NFL stars Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Jonathan Taylor all having compelling cases to take home the hardware. Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Richard Sherman, who has his own podcast, weighed in on who he thinks the NFL MVP should be. Sherman’s teammate Brady won’t like his pick.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

31K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy