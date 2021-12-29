Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals NFL Week 17 matchup on January 2, 2022.

Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates throwing a touchdown against the Washington Football Team during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals (10-5) will carry a three-game losing run into a Week 17 battle against the Dallas Cowboys (11-4).

Odds for Cowboys vs. Cardinals

Over/under insights

Dallas and its opponents have gone over the current 51.5-point total in seven of 15 games (46.7%) this season.

Arizona's games have gone over 51.5 points in four of 15 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.8, is 5.3 points above Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 10.6 points greater than the 40.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Cowboys and their opponents score an average of 50.5 points per game, 1.0 fewer than Sunday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Cardinals have averaged a total of 48.4 points, 3.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Cowboys stats and trends

In Dallas' 15 games this season, it has 12 wins against the spread.

The Cowboys are 6-2 ATS when favored by 5.5 points or more this season.

Dallas' games this year have gone over the point total seven times in 15 opportunities (46.7%).

This year, the Cowboys rack up 10.1 more points per game (30.5) than the Cardinals allow (20.4).

Dallas is 10-1 against the spread and 9-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 20.4 points.

The Cowboys rack up 85.2 more yards per game (409.5) than the Cardinals give up per matchup (324.3).

When Dallas amasses over 324.3 yards, the team is 11-1 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Cowboys have 19 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 24 takeaways.

Cardinals stats and trends

In Arizona's 15 games this year, it has nine wins against the spread.

This year, the Cardinals won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.

Arizona's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 15 opportunities (46.7%).

This season the Cardinals rack up 5.8 more points per game (26.3) than the Cowboys surrender (20.5).

Arizona is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall when the team scores more than 20.5 points.

The Cardinals average 26.3 more yards per game (376.5) than the Cowboys allow (350.2).

When Arizona amasses over 350.2 yards, the team is 7-4 against the spread and 8-3 overall.

The Cardinals have 14 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 33 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Dallas is 5-2 against the spread, and 5-2 overall, at home.

At home, the Cowboys are 3-2 ATS as 5.5-point favorites or more.

Dallas has hit the over in five of seven home games this season.

Cowboys home games this season average 51.0 total points, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (51.5).

Arizona is 7-1 overall, and 7-1 against the spread, away from home.

The Cardinals have two wins ATS (2-1) as 5.5-point underdogs or more on the road.

In eight away games this year, Arizona has gone over the total four times.

This season, Cardinals away games average 48.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (51.5).

