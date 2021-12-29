ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Check out odds, plays and more for the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 17 matchup on January 2, 2022.

Oct 31, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) celebrates after a touchdown with tight end Tommy Tremble (82) against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers (5-10) will aim to stop their five-game losing run versus the New Orleans Saints (7-8) in Week 17.

Odds for Saints vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

  • New Orleans and its opponents have combined to score more than 38.5 points in 10 of 15 games this season.
  • Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 38.5 points in eight of 15 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 39.6 points per game, 1.1 more than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 43.3 points per game, 4.8 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Saints games this season is 44.0, 5.5 points above Sunday's total of 38.5.
  • The 44.1 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 5.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Saints stats and trends

  • Against the spread, New Orleans is 7-8-0 this season.
  • The Saints have been favored by 7 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • New Orleans' games this year have hit the over on six of 15 set point totals (40%).
  • The Saints put up 21.1 points per game, comparable to the 23.0 per contest the Panthers allow.
  • New Orleans is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 23.0 points.
  • The Saints average only 1.1 more yards per game (301.9), than the Panthers allow per contest (300.8).
  • When New Orleans churns out over 300.8 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall.
  • The Saints have turned the ball over 18 times this season, two more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (16).
Panthers stats and trends

  • In Carolina's 15 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Panthers have been underdogs by 7 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.
  • Carolina's games this season have hit the over seven times in 15 opportunities (46.7%).
  • This year the Panthers score just 1.8 fewer points per game (18.5) than the Saints surrender (20.3).
  • Carolina is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team scores more than 20.3 points.
  • The Panthers rack up 305.7 yards per game, 26.0 fewer yards than the 331.7 the Saints allow.
  • When Carolina totals over 331.7 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The Panthers have turned the ball over five more times (25 total) than the Saints have forced a turnover (20) this season.

Home and road insights

  • New Orleans has two wins against the spread, and is 2-5 overall, at home this year.
  • The Saints are winless ATS (0-1) as 7-point favorites or greater at home.
  • In seven games at home this year, New Orleans has hit the over three times.
  • Saints home games this season average 44.6 total points, 6.1 more than this contest's over/under (38.5).
  • Carolina is 3-4 against the spread, and 3-4 overall, in away games.
  • Away from home, the Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 7-point underdogs or more.
  • In four of seven road games this season, Carolina has hit the over.
  • Panthers away games this season average 44.4 total points, 5.9 more than this contest's over/under (38.5).

