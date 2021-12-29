Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 17 matchup on January 2, 2022.

The Green Bay Packers (12-3) will aim to extend their four-game winning run in a Week 17 clash with the Minnesota Vikings (7-8).

Odds for Packers vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

Green Bay has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in six of 15 games this season.

In 60% of Minnesota's games this season (9/15), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 47.5.

Sunday's total is 3.6 points lower than the two team's combined 51.1 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 46.4 points per game, 1.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Packers games this season feature an average total of 47.6 points, a number 0.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Vikings have averaged a total of 49.1 points, 1.6 more than the set total in this contest.

Packers stats and trends

Green Bay has played 15 games, with 11 wins against the spread.

The Packers are 3-2 ATS when favored by 6.5 points or more this season.

Green Bay's games this year have hit the over on six of 15 set point totals (40%).

The Packers rack up just 0.7 more points per game (25.5) than the Vikings allow (24.8).

Green Bay is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 24.8 points.

The Packers rack up 21.9 fewer yards per game (357.1) than the Vikings allow per outing (379.0).

When Green Bay totals over 379.0 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Packers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Vikings have 22 takeaways.

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota has eight wins against the spread in 15 games this year.

The Vikings have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Minnesota's games this season have hit the over in 60% of its opportunities (nine times in 15 games with a set point total).

The Vikings average 4.0 more points per game (25.6) than the Packers give up (21.6).

When Minnesota puts up more than 21.6 points, it is 7-4 against the spread and 5-6 overall.

The Vikings rack up 375.4 yards per game, 44.1 more yards than the 331.3 the Packers give up.

Minnesota is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall when the team piles up over 331.3 yards.

This season the Vikings have 13 turnovers, 13 fewer than the Packers have takeaways (26).

Home and road insights

Green Bay is 6-1 against the spread, and 7-0 overall, at home.

The Packers are 3-1 ATS as 6.5-point favorites or greater at home.

Green Bay has hit the over in three of seven games at home this season.

This season, Packers home games average 47.0 points, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

Away from home, Minnesota is 3-5 overall and 5-3 against the spread.

The Vikings have one win ATS (1-1) on the road as 6.5-point underdogs or more.

This season, in six of eight road games Minnesota has hit the over.

This season, Vikings away games average 48.8 points, 1.3 more than this contest's over/under (47.5).

