Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 17 matchup on January 3, 2022.

Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) dives for yardage after being pushed by Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns (7-8) face an AFC North matchup in Week 17 with the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1).

Odds for Browns vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

  • Cleveland and its opponents have gone over the current 41-point total in eight of 15 games this season.
  • Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to score more than 41 points in nine of 15 games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 41, is equal to Monday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 5.6 points lower than the 46.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The average total in Browns games this season is 46.1, 5.1 points above Monday's total of 41.
  • The 43.7 PPG average total in Steelers games this season is 2.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Browns stats and trends

  • Cleveland has seven wins against the spread in 15 games this season.
  • The Browns have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3 points or more (in six chances).
  • Cleveland's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 15 opportunities (46.7%).
  • The Browns rack up 20.9 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the Steelers give up per matchup (24.7).
  • Cleveland is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 24.7 points.
  • The Browns average 22.9 fewer yards per game (345.5) than the Steelers allow per outing (368.4).
  • When Cleveland churns out over 368.4 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
  • The Browns have turned the ball over one more time (18 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (17) this season.
Steelers stats and trends

  • Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 6-9-0 this season.
  • This year, the Steelers have an against-the-spread record of 4-4 in their eight games as an underdog of 3 points or more.
  • Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over on seven of 15 set point totals (46.7%).
  • The Steelers rack up 20.1 points per game, comparable to the 21.9 the Browns allow.
  • When Pittsburgh puts up more than 21.9 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Steelers rack up just 4.5 fewer yards per game (316.5) than the Browns allow (321.0).
  • In games that Pittsburgh churns out over 321.0 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 3-3-1 overall.
  • The Steelers have 18 giveaways this season, while the Browns have 18 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Pittsburgh is 3-5 against the spread and 5-2-1 overall.
  • At home, the Steelers are winless ATS (0-4) as 3-point underdogs or more.
  • This year, Pittsburgh has gone over the total in three of eight games at home.
  • The average point total in Steelers home games this season is 42.3 points, 1.3 more than this outing's over/under (41).
  • On the road, Cleveland is 2-5 overall and 4-3 against the spread.
  • This year, in seven road games, Cleveland has hit the over four times.
  • The average point total in Browns away games this season is 48.4 points, 7.4 more than this outing's over/under (41).

Powered by Data Skrive.

Comments / 0

