ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Smith leads Texas Tech past Leach's Bulldogs in Liberty Bowl

By PHIL STUKENBORG Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZSiZy_0dXxiqqQ00

Donovan Smith threw for 252 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score, and Texas Tech beat Mississippi State 34-7 in the Liberty Bowl on Tuesday night.

Tahj Brooks rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown and SaRodorick Thompson ran for 80 yards and a score for the Red Raiders (7-6), who finished with a winning record for the first time since 2015. They were appearing in their first bowl game since 2017.

Mississippi State (7-6) fell short in coach Mike Leach’s first game against a former program of his. Leach, who went 84-43 at Texas Tech from 2000-09, failed to become the first Bulldogs coach to end each of his first two seasons with a bowl victory. Mississippi State was playing in its 12th straight bowl game.

Red Raiders interim coach Sonny Cumbie, a former player at Texas Tech under Leach, ended his five-game run with a 2-3 record. Cumbie, who is departing to become Louisiana Tech’s coach, took over for Matt Wells in October.

“It’s a sense of relief and accomplishment,” Cumbie said. “In these bowl games, the most excited team that shows up is the one that comes out on top. That’s what this team did.”

Texas Tech rushed for 260 yards against a Bulldogs defense that came in allowing 101 yards per game on the ground.

“Their defensive front is very good,” Cumbie said. “We felt with some of our run schemes and some of our motions, we would be able to hit some creases. And our running backs broke some tackles. They were a good opponent, but I did feel we’d have the ability to run the football .”

Leach’s prolific offense never could get rolling against the Red Raiders and the resulting lopsided loss dropped the Southeastern Conference to 0-4 in the postseason. The Bulldogs were held scoreless in the second half and finished with 344 yards, 105 below their average. Mississippi State was without three offensive linemen, including All-SEC left tackle Charles Cross, a projected top 10 pick in the NFL draft.

“I didn’t think we were consistent,” Leach said. “We didn’t out of the blocks or get into any kind of rhythm. They deserve credit for preparing the way they did and playing the way they did.”

Texas Tech put the game out of reach with two third-quarter touchdowns. Smith scored on a 1-yard run to cap a 95-yard drive, the Red Raiders’ second-longest of the season. Smith, who was named the game’s MVP, completed passes of 39 and 52 yards during the drive. He added a 14-yard touchdown pass to J.J. Sparkman with 2 seconds remaining in the quarter.

Thompson scored his touchdown on a 1-yard run midway through the final quarter for a 34-7 lead.

Texas Tech established the run at the outset, gaining 145 yards in the first quarter and using its physical play to take a 10-0 lead. The Red Raiders moved 75 yards — all on the ground — on the game’s opening possession, scoring on a 19-yard run by Brooks.

“I felt that ignited us,” Smith said. “We knew we had to come out and score.”

Texas Tech added a 31-yard field goal by Jonathan Garibay later in the quarter.

Mississippi State answered on its next series with Will Rogers converting on third-and-11 on the Red Raiders 38 to extend the drive. Rogers evaded a strong rush before finding Jo’quavious Marks for 18 yards to the 20. Two plays later, Rogers fired a 17-yard scoring pass to Rara Thomas.

The Red Raiders took advantage of a Bulldogs miscue in the closing seconds of the half to go up 13-7. Mississippi State punt returner Austin Williams muffed a Texas Tech punt inside the Bulldogs 20-yard line and Jake Bishop recovered at the 14 with 31 seconds remaining. Garibay added a 26-yard field goal with 13 seconds left.

Mississippi State was held to 126 yards in the first half. Rogers, averaging 372 yards passing per game, managed 103 yards on 10-of-17 passing in the half and finished with 290.

DOWN BUT NOT (OPTING) OUT

Leach said his team was struck with COVID-19 issues shortly after arriving in Memphis last weekend, but he never considered pulling the Bulldogs out of the game. After his postgame news conference, Leach estimated as many as 10 or 11 players were affected. He said once the team got to Memphis, he committed to playing the game as long as there were enough players available.

IN THE SPOTLIGHT

Texas Tech defensive lineman Tyree Wilson earned the game's most outstanding defensive player award on the strength of back-to-back tackles for loss. With the Red Raiders leading 20-7 midway through the third quarter, Wilson sacked Rogers on successive plays — an 11-yard loss on third down from the Tech 20 and a 9-yard loss on fourth down from the 31. Tech took over on downs and scored to go ahead 27-7.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State will enter 2022 with significant contributors returning. The Bulldogs had freshmen and sophomores score 35 of their 47 regular-season touchdowns. Rogers, a sophomore this year, will be back after setting the school’s single-season passing record.

Texas Tech starts 2022 under new management. Former Baylor associate head coach Joey McGuire takes over after five seasons with the Bears and 14 as a high school coach at Cedar Hill in Texas, where he won three state titles.

———

More AP college football : https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

Related
thefocus.news

Who is Frank Wilson's wife as he joins LSU? Family, salary, and more revealed

Who is Frank Wilson’s wife Tiffany after the former McNeese coach joins LSU? Family, salary, and more revealed. Brian Kelly has hired former LSU assistant and current McNeese State head coach Frank Wilson to his on-field staff, according to multiple reports. Wilson was 7-11 in two seasons as McNeese head coach.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonny Cumbie
Person
Donovan Smith
The Spun

Look: Cincinnati Fan’s Hand Sign Goes Viral On ESPN

The College Football Playoff officially kicked off on Friday afternoon with a Cotton Bowl Classic showdown between Alabama and Cincinnati. In the early going, the Crimson Tide asserted their dominance with a long touchdown drive on their very first possession of the game. Alabama ran the ball 10 times, showing its force on the offensive line.
CINCINNATI, OH
On3.com

WATCH: Nick Saban laughs at hilarious exchange after Cotton Bowl win

Alabama head coach was in a good mood after his Cotton Bowl win on Friday night, laughing at a fun exchange during his postgame interview. The Crimson Tide beat Cincinnati 27-6 in their College Football Playoff semifinal game, advancing to the National Championship game against the winner between Georgia and Michigan.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tech#Liberty Bowl#Bowl Games#Bulldogs#American Football#Mississippi State#The Red Raiders#Louisiana Tech
Larry Brown Sports

Reason UCLA withdrew from bowl game revealed

UCLA has drawn heavy criticism for pulling out of the Holiday Bowl just hours before the scheduled kickoff, and we now know the supposed reason for the decision. UCLA said in a statement that they were advised by medical staff that having players participate in the game would be “unsafe” based on COVID protocols. One source close to the situation told Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times that the Bruins decided to back out after a number of players tested positive for COVID-19 the morning of the game. Other players supposedly would have been forced to play out of position, and UCLA felt that would leave those players at an increased risk of injury.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
Sports
Texas Tech University
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

4-star lineman Jamaal Jarrett drops top 11 schools

Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley four-star lineman Jamaal Jarrett dropped his top 11 schools Friday. They are Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, NC State, North Carolina, Penn State, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and Washington. He originally had released a top eight list earlier in the year, but took it down after he started...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Dabo Swinney Has Message For College Football World After Win

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers got off to a rocky start during the 2021 season. But as the old saying goes, it’s not about how you start, it’s how you finish. That became the rallying cry for Clemson this year and it paid dividends. The Tigers rattled off six straight wins at the end of the season, culminating in a victory over Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Cowboys Defense Takes A Hit Before Sunday’s Game

The Dallas Cowboys‘ defense is a major reason why they’re a Super Bowl contender this season. That being said, that unit will be missing a key contributor on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News has announced that Neal will miss this weekend’s...
NFL
ABC News

ABC News

494K+
Followers
124K+
Post
256M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy