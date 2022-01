(San Luis Obispo, CA) — The late John Madden’s alma mater will pay tribute to him at the annual Rose Parade Saturday in Pasadena. Cal Poly’s two universities, San Luis Obispo and Pomona, made a last-minute change to their parade float to honor the Hall of Fame NFL coach and broadcaster. Near the front of the 55-foot float will be a small football with Madden’s name on it, bearing the slogan “Ride High,” a reference to the university’s fight song. Madden passed away Tuesday at the age of 85.

NFL ・ 21 HOURS AGO