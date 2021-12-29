Blueibrds win opener at Joe Raymond Holiday boys hockey tournament

DELAFIELD

The Janesville Bluebirds opened up the three-day Joe Raymond Holiday Tournament with a victory Tuesday.

Tyler Steuck tallied a goal and an assist to lead the city’s high school boys co-operative hockey team to a 3-1 win over Fox Cities at Naga-Waukee Ice Arena.

Janesville (7-2) took a 2-1 lead after two periods on goals from Ben Schaffner and Steuck. In the third, Ian Perkins added an insurance goal.

“We put 18 shots on goal in the third period after only 12 combined the first two periods,” Janesville coach John Mauermann said.

“Ian’s goal was off a rebound he was able to put under the goalie’s glove. That was big.”

Jaicy Campbell continues to shine in the net for Janesville. The Janesville Parker junior totaled 18 saves in picking up the victory.

Janesville will play host Waukesha in a semifinal game today.

JANESVILLE 3, FOX CITIES 1Janesville 0 1 2 — 3

Fox Cities 0 1 0 — 1

Second Period

J—Ben Schaffner (Skyler Swearingen, Joshua Hanekamp) 2:33. FC—Nate Lemmes (Austin Meyer), pp, 8:53. J—Tyler Steuck (Jake Schaffner) :21.

Third Period

J—Ian Perkins (Schaffner, Steuck) 3:22.

Saves—Jaicy Campbell (J) 18, Dylan Grammont (FC) 28.