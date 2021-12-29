Philadelphia Eagles can clinch playoff berth this weekend. Here's how

The Philadelphia Eagles are still alive in the playoff race.

The Birds (No. 7) swapped spots with the Minnesota Vikings after defeating the New York Giants over the weekend.

The Eagles have now won three consecutive games and six of their past eight, and only one of those opponents currently has a winning record (the Chargers, who beat the Eagles 27-24 in Week 9).

Here's how they can clinch playoff berth this weekend:

1. The Eagles must beat Washington

2. The Vikings must lose to the Green Bay Packers

3. And the New Orleans Saints must lose to the Panthers or the Houston Texans lose or tie to the San Francisco 49ers.

The ESPN's Football Power Index gives the Eagles a 65% chance of making the playoffs.

Ahead of the big weekend, the Eagles are keeping quarterbacks Jalen Hurts, Gardner Minshew and Reid Sinnett in separate rooms at the NovaCare Complex amid the surge in coronavirus cases across the country and the NFL, coach Nick Sirianni said.

"We're going to make some adjustments. I'm not there 100% yet because I don't have to be quite yet with the players not being back yet, but we're going to definitely make even more adjustments than what we need to just keep everybody safe," he said. "The quarterbacks will be in separate rooms. We're going to be even more safe with them being in separate rooms."

The Eagles' quarterback meetings are now entirely virtual. That not only keeps the quarterbacks apart, but also Sirianni and offensive coordinator Shane Steichen -- the offensive playcallers -- in separate rooms.

All three quarterbacks will continue to attend practices.