STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — A confirmed case of the omicron COVID-19 variant has been detected in Stanislaus County, health officials say. Stanislaus County Public Health announced the detection on Thursday. Officials say the case is in a woman who had been fully vaccinated more than six months ago and who also had a previous COVID-19 infection. No other details about the woman, including their current condition, have been released. The CDC has named omicron a variant of concern. It has since made up more than 50 percent of new confirmed COVID-19 cases across the US in recent weeks. Health officials are urging people who still aren’t vaccinated to protect themselves by getting a COVID-19 vaccine. People who are fully vaccinated are also being urged to get their booster shots if they haven’t already done so.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO