NHS workers are “demoralised” and staff shortages caused by Covid cases are now closing some hospital beds, a nurse in self-isolation has said.The nurse, who wishes to remain anonymous but works in the North East said staff have been redeployed to fill gaps in other departments at her hospital “for months” due to staff coronavirus cases, but the situation has “acutely” worsened in recent weeks.She is set to spend Christmas alone in isolation after testing positive herself.“I work in surgery and we’ve had to cover other surgical specialities and take on medicine patients too,” she told the PA news...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 10 DAYS AGO