A fire station is an important part of any community. Not only does it house the fire department, but it also serves the community by serving as a place where people can go to relax after a long day of work. A fire station is not only a place to shelter firefighters, but it can also house administrative offices, housing, community education, and vehicle and equipment storage. While the fire department usually occupies fire stations for its members, they are also often used to accommodate the general public during training or community education.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO