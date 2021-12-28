English Dub Review: Shikizakura: “Dearest Wish/Mother”

Overview: After some advice from Geese (Spencer Liles), Paul (Jared Smith) works up the courage to make amends with Rudeus (Madeleine Morris, Ben Phillips). Our Take: In what is Paul’s episode just as much as it is Rudeus’s, it is a reunion with a look at what the elder Greyrat has been up to since the strange storm hit Buena Village. It gets off on the right foot in displaying the harsh ever changing weather and rough landscapes Paul must traverse through while keeping Norn safe in the process. Not to mention showing how the long process of establishing and building the rescue squad to find Lilia, Aisha and Zenith, as well as others displaced by the storm, Norn acts as his heart and moral compass to get him through it all. However, a deeper understanding of how exactly Paul went into such a depressed mindset especially in between such a massive jump in time would have surely been more effective in portraying his hardships than just a simple slideshow of helping and gathering others and his angry outcry to Rudeus in the previous episode. But for what is present, it works well enough.

