English Dub Review: Shikizakura: “Dearest Wish/Mother”

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOverview: Ryo (Jeremy Gee) must battle his demons in more ways than one as he takes on the Shinji that changed his life forever. Our Take: Often with this series, it steeps much too deep into generic superhero territory without much of any originality or substance, albeit a few intimate moments...

Anime News Network

WIT Studio, Fuzi, Naoki Yoshibe Stream The Missing 8 Original Net Anime

Fuzi began streaming on YouTube an original web anime by animator Naoki Yoshibe (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure) and Wit Studio (Attack on Titan) titled The Missing 8 based on Fuzi's music videos. The first two episodes are streaming in Japanese with English subtitles, and the third episode will stream "soon." Episode...
English Dub Review: The Detective Is Already Dead “SPES”

In an attempt to rescue Alicia, Siesta, Kimizuka, and Char set off to confront Hel and SPES on their home ground. There, they encounter one alarming surprise after another and come to realize that with SPES, nothing is as it seems. Our Take(Possible Spoilers):. Ya know what that episode was...
English Dub Review: Maesetsu! Opening Act “Comedy!”;”Thrills!”

Mafuyu, Fubuki, Rin, and Nayuta are all big comedy fans, but they have a long way to go before they’re going to be able to compete professionally with their competition. When Mafuyu’s younger sister Manatsu needs them to step in as an act in her high school’s cultural festival, the girls volunteer with gusto! Their opening air band routine kills, but when Mafuyu tries an old impression gag, the audience doesn’t come along for the ride.
English Dub Review: Platinum End: “Death Sentence”

Overview: Saki (Laura Post) and Mirai (Alejandro Saab) join forces with God candidate Nananto to take down Kanade Uryu aka Metropoliman. Our Take: Ever since she was first introduced as Mirai’s watchful protector, Nasse has been a fascinating character to watch with her kind disposition but indifference to how happiness is achieved for him. However, this time we get to see just how that indifference can be morphed into a more sadistic side when Mirai’s happiness has the potential to hang in the balance from Metropoliman.
English Dub Review: Ranking of Kings “Intertwining Plots”

After being thrown into the pits of fire by Domas, Bojji reunites with Kage in a big emotional breakdown that leaves both of them in tears. The prince learns that his shadowy friend has been following along with them the whole time under order from Bebin to protect him. Together, they try to escape from some poison gas but are captured by King Desha. Once Hokuro learns of Domas’s treachery, he attempts to slay him, but can’t finish the job.
English Dub Review: Sakugan “NO WORK, NO LIFE”

Meroro takes Memempu and Gagumber to “Windy Hill” Labyrinth, a once-green forest that is beginning to decay. Can Memempu fix the mechanisms causing the Labyrinth’s recent climate abnormalities?. Our Take:. So I guess there’s climate change and then there’s climate change. Seriously this labyrinth has some serious...
English Dub Review: Mieruko-chan “She Totally Sees Them”

Try as she may, Miko sees monsters all around her: lurking in her locker, assaulting her best friend, even at her new favorite donut shop. Only one thing to do: Ignore them!. Following its impressive first episode, the show continues its terrifying concept in full force. After discovering that Miko can actually see the ghostly beings, she attempts to keep herself calm while “protecting” her best friend, Hana. The result is a series of comical and bizarre events that provide suitable humor and small development of Miko’s ability.
English Dub Review: Heaven Official’s Blessing “Scorpion-Tailed Snake Shadow”

The sandstorm rages, but Xie manages to gather everyone using his magical silk. They take refuge in a cave and discover some traveling merchants. While there they are attacked by some scorpion-tailed cobras, one bites a man and another manages to sting Xie. There is an herb in a nearby cursed town that can cure them but few return…
English Dub Season Review: Aggretsuko Season Four

Retsuko and company have returned once more for the fourth season of their revamped Netflix original series. After starting life as a collection of animated shorts on Tokyo Broadcasting System Television, Aggretsuko has become a global sensation. The franchise has spanned mobile games, comic books, and merchandise. And now, the critically acclaimed animated series has reached 40 quarter-hour episodes on top of the already 100 one-minute shorts that previously existed. Not bad for a little Red Panda with some undiagnosed rage issues.
Mother/Android Video Review

Mother/Android debuts on Hulu Dec. 17, 2021. Review by Samantha Nelson. Mother/Android tries to bring an emotional heart to the robot uprising genre, but it's so laden with tropes and short on personality that it's hard to care about the characters. What little novelty exists comes far too late in the long, slow movie.
English Dub Season Review: The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat “Plan of Goddess”

The goddess is formulating a plan to stop the Hero’s rampage. Knowing that this so-called “Hero” will defeat the Demon Lord and after saving the world, next, he will end up using that power to destroy the world. The goddess has decided to perform a contingency plan of sorts. At the same time this is going on, Lugh has an unusual encounter within the forest of the Tuatha Dé Estate…
English Dub Review: Back Arrow “Does Destruction Rain From the Heavens?”

The crew leaves Lingalind behind and heads towards Epitaph Mountain. However, their way is thwarted by new and old threats which endanger the whole world…. With the rebellion fight against God (or God’s servant Rudolph rather), everyone is gearing up for the end, and all hopes are pinned on the frontliners and Back Arrow himself: the journey on Granrekka to Epitaph Mountain, passing the fake walls and encountering Rudolph in hiding for more destruction. It’s even worse if the problematic Rudolph has Rakuhos at his disposal (dubbed the “Rondo of Ruin”), and to that effect, has stalled all of their efforts to do anything, so Arrow steps up to the plate for help, deforming Rudolph to a true Demon Lord-like form for a final boss character (and seriously though, forget about Dissonanza since her Conviction makes her invincible unless Rudolph is eliminated).
English Dub Review: My Senpai is Annoying: “Someone Who’ll Be By Your Side”

Overview: Futaba (Risa Mei) catches a nasty bug and must stay home from work, causing Takeda (Patrick Seitz) to visit and cure her back to health. Our Take: Being there for one another when they need you most is one of the sweetest ways to show someone that you care. Takeda and Futaba continue their simple yet heartwarming back and forth with that slice of life goodness you’ve come to expect.
English Dub Review: Shaman King Season One Part Two

Shamans are extraordinary individuals with the ability to communicate with ghosts, spirits, and gods, which are invisible to ordinary people. The Shaman Fight—a prestigious tournament pitting shamans from all over the world against each other—is held every five hundred years, where the winner is crowned Shaman King. This title allows the current incumbent to call upon the Great Spirit and shape the world as they see fit.
English Dub Review: Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: “Reunion”

Overview: After some advice from Geese (Spencer Liles), Paul (Jared Smith) works up the courage to make amends with Rudeus (Madeleine Morris, Ben Phillips). Our Take: In what is Paul’s episode just as much as it is Rudeus’s, it is a reunion with a look at what the elder Greyrat has been up to since the strange storm hit Buena Village. It gets off on the right foot in displaying the harsh ever changing weather and rough landscapes Paul must traverse through while keeping Norn safe in the process. Not to mention showing how the long process of establishing and building the rescue squad to find Lilia, Aisha and Zenith, as well as others displaced by the storm, Norn acts as his heart and moral compass to get him through it all. However, a deeper understanding of how exactly Paul went into such a depressed mindset especially in between such a massive jump in time would have surely been more effective in portraying his hardships than just a simple slideshow of helping and gathering others and his angry outcry to Rudeus in the previous episode. But for what is present, it works well enough.
English Dub Review: Irina: The Cosmonaut Vampire: “A Promise by the Lake”

Overview: Lev (Stephen Fu) and Irina (Tia Ballard) take a break from their cosmonaut training to have some fun and let their hair down. Our Take: Before Irina must subject herself to the grueling experience of staying in an isolation chamber to prepare for possible circumstances in space, she and Lev take the day off to enjoy some much earned R & R. In the events leading up to that, we learn why Irina is so interested in going to the moon. She lives a life full of contempt from the human race and understands the moon to be the only place of peace that is unravaged by the species for now, piquing her interest greatly. This shows her to be a compassionate character and someone you feel sympathy for in being seen as nothing more than either a tool and/or an animal by society, as evident from Rosa’s prejudice and the military’s view of her being disposable.
