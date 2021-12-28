ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acenda Announces Retirement of Chief Integration Officer, Greg Speed

Cover picture for the articleAcenda announces the retirement of Greg Speed, Chief Integration Officer, effective January 4, 2022. Greg has worked within the behavioral health sector for the past 48 years. His decades-long career includes leadership positions at Family Service Association (FSA), as well as Cape Counseling Services where his direction and vision as CEO...

