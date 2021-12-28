Acenda Announces Retirement of Chief Integration Officer, Greg Speed
Acenda announces the retirement of Greg Speed, Chief Integration Officer, effective January 4, 2022. Greg has worked within the behavioral health sector for the past 48 years. His decades-long career includes leadership positions at Family Service Association (FSA), as well as Cape Counseling Services where his direction and vision as CEO...
SheTek (Princeton), a not-for-profit organization that helps women get started and get ahead in technology careers, held its annual conference in October. According to Chaya Pamula, founder and president of SheTek and also cofounder and CEO of PamTen, a Princeton-based IT solutions company, SheTek is not trying to reinvent the wheel. “It’s about creating a strong ecosystem through our partnerships with universities, corporates, various entrepreneurs and many other associations and groups.” The organization offers programs in three categories: training, job readiness, and mentorship and sponsorship.
The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee proudly announces the appointment of its new Chief Advancement Officer, Hermione Gilpin. Ms. Gilpin will be leading a team of development professionals and volunteers to support the Federation’s mission: to strengthen Jewish life, provide for people in need, and promote support for Israel. Ms. Gilpin will join the Federation on January 24. "Our Federation is incredibly fortunate to have found in Hermione Gilpin a development professional who met our many requirements," said Shep Englander, CEO. “COVID made our needs even more numerous. After quickly raising $19 million, our campaign for the re-development of our Campus for Jewish Life was delayed. Now, our community is counting on us to accelerate the effort. So we not only need a development leader with experience successfully managing development teams and securing significant annual, capital and endowment gifts, we also need a development leader who knows the Sarasota-Manatee Jewish and philanthropic communities. Hermione’s track record fully matches our needs.” As Vice President of Institutional Advancement and Planning at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens for the past several years, she was instrumental in securing many leadership gifts and building a winning team of development professionals. Ms. Gilpin also played key roles in the capital campaign for Selby Gardens' Master Plan. She was a Philanthropic Advisor for the Gulf Coast Foundation for three years. She started her local development career in this community at the Asolo Repertory Theater.
York County, PA — York County District Attorney Dave Sunday has announced the retirement of Chief County Detective Art Smith. Smith has served as the Chief County Detective for four years, and prior to that, he served as the West Manchester Township Chief of Police for over 16 years.
MINSTER — The retirement of the Minster Local Schools superintendent was accepted by the board of education at its Monday meeting. Superintendent Brenda Boeke announced her retirement effective July 31, 2022. Boeke told the board, “I’ve had the wonderful opportunity to be a student, teacher, principal and superintendent in...
PITTSBURGH, Dec. 22, 2021 /CNW/ -- Accion Labs ("Accion"), a digital-focused software product engineering company specializing in emerging technologies announced today the appointment of Dr. Poornima Prasad as Global Chief People Officer for its global operations. Dr. Prasad has over 24 years of broad and progressive experience in HR. She...
Greg Leach has announced his retirement after 13 years as president and CEO of the Trustbridge Hospice Foundation (Hospice of Palm Beach County/ Hospice by the Sea). Mr. Leach will continue in his position through March. He will remain as a consultant for fiduciary issues reporting to the board chairman. Mr. Leach began his tenure with the foundation in 2008. Under his leadership, combined assets have nearly doubled in size and the foundation has funded over $68 million in programs and charity care to Trustbridge and its patients.
“Alvin Hoover, who has served as chief executive officer at King's Daughters Medical Center (KDMC) for nearly 15 years, will retire in September, 2022. Under Hoover's leadership, KDMC has been recognized for its work environment, patient safety and satisfaction and employee engagement. Hoover came to KDMC after serving as CEO of Abbeville Area Medical Center, and has more than 30 years of service in hospital administration, with a special interest in rural health policy development and advocacy.
Sauce Labs, Inc., the leading provider of continuous test and error reporting solutions, announced the addition of Abel Mathew to its Executive Team as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Mathew joined Sauce Labs in July 2021 with the acquisition of Backtrace where he was the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). In this new role, Mathew is responsible for the global Engineering teams across Sauce Labs, including those from the acquisitions of API Fortress, Test Fairy and AutonomIQ. John Kelly, who previously held the CTO title, becomes Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), and continues to lead innovation, development, and M&A strategies at Sauce Labs.
The City of Emporia has announced an early succession plan for Fire Chief Jack Taylor, who is officially retiring at the end of the year. Current Assistant Fire Chief Brandon Beck will take over the department on an interim basis. Beck joined Emporia Fire as a volunteer firefighter in May 1993. He was then hired as a full-time firefighter and EM Tin 1998 before being promoted to paramedic/firefighter in 2001. Beck was promoted to Assistant Chief in 2007.
After more than 30 years in service to the City of Lakeland, our very own Assistant Chief Rick Hartzog is announcing his retirement. Looking for a career that gives “something more than a paycheck,” he started with the Lakeland Fire Department in January 1991. He looks to Fire Chief Doug Riley and his friend Larry Dobbs as his mentors.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH — After 27 years of service to the borough, Point Pleasant Beach Police Chief Joseph Michigan announced at Tuesday’s meeting of the borough council that he will retire on Dec. 31.
Police Capt. Robert Kowalewski will be sworn in as acting chief during the borough’s Jan. 2 reorganization.
LOUIS, MO - I have only ever had the pleasure of meeting Phil “Rock” Gumpert, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Tom Lange Family of Companies, over the phone, yet I guarantee his conversation makes an indelible impression. It is with bitter-sweet feeling that I heard he is announcing his retirement after 57 years in the produce industry, effective December 31.
Deb Koski is the new chief philanthropy officer for Sanford Health, the healthcare system announced Monday morning. Koski, who most recently served as system executive director for the foundation, joined the Sanford Health Foundation in 2004 to lead the fundraising campaign for the Sioux Falls Sanford Children's Hospital construction. “I’m...
Veteran Marketing and Customer Success Leaders Position RegTech Provider for Continued Growth and Expansion. ComplySci, the leading provider of regulatory technology and compliance solutions for financial and professional services companies, recently announced their new executive leaders: Chief Marketing Officer, Shannon Seastead, and Chief Customer Officer, Bill Mahoney. Both executives join ComplySci as accomplished industry veterans with exceptional track records of success that will accelerate the company’s growth, bringing to market one of the most comprehensive solutions serving the entirety of the compliance journey.
Dr. Glyn Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Unison Behavioral Health, has announced his retirement effective December 31, 2021. Dr. Thomas’s decision to retire brings a close to a remarkable 17 years of faithful service through his humble and compassionate leadership. Tiffany Henderson, Unison’s current Director of Behavioral Health, has been appointed as forthcoming CEO, effective January 1st.
Community Impact Newspaper has hired Laytoamb Wiggins as its new Chief Talent Officer, an executive leadership role focused on employee development, talent acquisition and leadership training. Born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, Wiggins has always valued creating lasting relationships throughout his career and is excited to be a part of...
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Pardee UNC Health Care announced Friday, Dec. 17 that as its current Chief Medical Officer, David Ellis, M.D., retires at the end of 2021, a new physician has been appointed as CMO. Gregory McCarty, M.D., a board-certified emergency medicine physician, has been selected as...
EMERYVILLE, CA - Fortifying your leadership is one of the best ways to advance your growth strategies. This is precisely what Grocery Outlet has done, as the company recently announced that Pamela Burke will become its new Chief Stores Officer, which is a newly created position. Burke previously served as...
Karen Sorady, New York’s chief information security officer, is retiring from her post, closing out a 32-year career with the state. “After a long and rewarding career in public service, it’s time for a change,” Sorady said via email. “For continuity, it is likely that we will have someone in an acting role for a short period of time, but we have cast a wide net and are interviewing some strong potential candidates.”
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis City Manager Mr. Justin Howalt announced today that Clovis Deputy Chief Roy Rice will serve as Interim Police Chief following Chief Douglas “Doug” Ford’s retirement from the Clovis Police Department on December 31. Chief Ford has served as Clovis Police Chief since...
