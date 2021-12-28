Giants select a pair of familiar names in latest PFF mock draft

There are two weeks remaining in the 2021 NFL regular season, which means both the playoff picture and and the 2022 NFL draft order are coming into focus.

The New York Giants have two first round picks — their own and the Chicago Bears. Right now they are both top 10 selections. That could change should the Bears beat the Giants this week and then win against Minnesota in Week 18. A 7-10 record could push their pick out of the top 10.

But for now, that pick is currently No. 8 overall. Combined with the Giants’ pick (No. 5 overall), Big Blue should reel in some serious talent on Day 1 of the draft.

Here is who the folks at Pro Football Focus are predicting the Giants will take with these two selections in their latest mock draft.

5. NEW YORK GIANTS: EDGE GEORGE KARLAFTIS, PURDUE Lost in the overall dysfunction of things is that the Giants defense has been fine this year. Entering Week 16, they’ve allowed only 5.4 yards per play, the 14th-best mark in football on the year. They are pretty solid in the secondary and at interior defensive line with Leonard Williams. Karlaftis helps them enhance this strength, and while he was only involved in five sacks this past year, his 54 pressures and 90.6 PFF pass-rushing grade are enough to buy into.

Yes. This is what they need to start doing. Building the team from the line of scrimmage out. Karlaftis is quick and strong and can not only get after the quarterback, he can seal the edge in the run game. Think Justin Tuck here, or even one of the Bosa brothers. That would be nice.

8. NEW YORK GIANTS (VIA CHICAGO): C TYLER LINDERBAUM, IOWA Rules of thumb are good as long as you know the conditions in which to break them, and Linderbaum is good enough to break many of the rules of positional value. Despite the (constant) longings of the offensive line community to make Billy Price a thing, he simply hasn’t been, earning just a 63.8 overall grade so far this year coming into Week 16. Linderbaum is the best center prospect we’ve ever seen. He’s earned 0.67 wins above average over the last three years, 0.19 more than the next-best player at the position.

Finally, someone is coming to their senses. The Giants have needed a natural center for years now and this kid checks all the boxes. This could be be a seismic pick for this franchise.

The one thing missing here is who will be doing the drafting for the Giants. We know Dave Gettleman won’t, so fans are hopeful it will be someone who realizes that you win with big bodies not peripheral players.