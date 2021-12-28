ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

GTA Online players find possible Pokemon easter egg in-game

dexerto.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGTA Online players are split on a possible in-game easter egg that has a striking resemblance to an iconic piece of Pokemon imagery. For ages, GTA Online’s Pegassi Infernus has been a fan-favorite supercar to speed around in Los Santos. But players have noticed unmistakable resemblances to a...

www.dexerto.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Xbox Losing Two Exclusive Games to PS4 and PS5

Xbox is losing two console exclusive games to PS4 and PS5. Xbox isn't known for its exclusive games like PlayStation and Nintendo are, but that's slowly changing. For example, just in the last month, two of some of the biggest games of the year, Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, have been released as Xbox console exclusives, and between upcoming games like Hellblade II, The Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, Indiana Jones, Avowed, Perfect Dark, and Fable, Xbox is closing the gap on PlayStation and Nintendo. That said, in the meanwhile, it's actually losing two console exclusives.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Logan Paul Spends $3.5 Million on Case of First-Edition Pokemon Cards

Over the last year or so, some of the earliest cards from the Pokemon Trading Card Game have seen a massive surge in value on the secondary market, and part of that is thanks to streamers like Logan Paul. Paul's passion for Pokemon has resulted in the YouTuber dropping huge amounts of money on cards, and he apparently has no plans of slowing down. In a Tweet shared earlier today, the streamer revealed that he purchased a sealed and authenticated case of First-Edition Pokemon cards for $3.5 million dollars. That case contains 11 boxes in total. In a follow-up video clip, Paul claims it's the only one known to exist.
GAMBLING
ComicBook

Rockstar Games Makes 5 Games Free for Limited Time

Rockstar Games -- the developer behind games and series like Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, and Bully -- have made five games free for a limited time, but there are some catches. The first catch is the bigger of the two, and it's that only one of these five games can be downloaded. In other words, five games are free, but you can only choose one. The other catch is that this is via the Rockstar Launcher, so it's limited to PC only. If you're on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Serirs X, you're out of luck. It's also worth noting that these games aren't free forever. This offer is only available until January 5. Once downloaded, the game is yours to keep, but you only have until January 5 to pick your game.
VIDEO GAMES
theislandnow.com

Our Town: Video games will direct your life

I am willing to bet that you did not buy a single board game for your children this Christmas. Monopoly, Clue and Risk are quaint relics of the distant past. Today’s children love games with names liked Grand Theft Auto 3, Mortal Kombat, Habbo Hotel, The Sims or World of Warcraft. If you are over 70 years of age, these names may sound vaguely familiar, but if you’re a teen, you may be spending upwards of 20 hours per week mesmerized with The Sims, a virtual reality game filled with people struggling with boredom, anxiety or frustration just like you and me.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gta#Easter Egg#Rockstar Games#Gta Online#Pokeball#Infernus#Pagani
dexerto.com

Rockstar drops big hint about GTA Online Franklin DLC in 2022

Rockstar Games may have inadvertently revealed more plans for GTA 5’s beloved character Franklin in a new update for GTA Online. Franklin Clinton was one of the three main protagonists in Grand Theft Auto 5 and the hero has returned to the world with the new Contract update. The...
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

GTA Online: Best Agency to Buy

What's the best Agency to buy in GTA Online? Agencies are part of The Contract storyline, and if you're confused you can find out How to Start The Contract through the link. Once you own an Agency, you'll be able to complete Security Contracts and discover a new storyline involving Dr. Dre and his missing mobile phone. You'll also be able to add an Armory to your Agency which sells a couple of exclusive weapons, including the Stun Gun and Compact EMP Launcher, while also install Imani Tech like the Missile Lock-On Jammer to select cars with the Vehicle Workshop. As part of our GTA Online guide, we're going to introduce the best Agency to buy.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Grand Theft Auto
NewsBreak
Pokemon
vooks.net

Fill your Nintendo Switch with these Free to Start games

No matter if you have had a Switch since day one, recently got one, or perhaps still waiting to get one, there are hundreds of incredible games available on the platform. Some of these are from teams that total 1 or 2 people and some are made up of hundreds of developers, from around the globe, but no matter the team size, most games cost money to obtain. This list of 15 titles are some of the best games that you can get for your Nintendo Switch, without spending a single cent, no subscriptions to access, no monthly fees, just redeem it and it is yours.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

18 classic PC games you still can't get digitally

One of the great strengths of PC gaming is a back catalogue that spans decades. Companies like Nintendo emulate older games on their modern consoles, but that can't compare to the thousands and thousands of games you can track down from the history of the PC. But not every banger that's ever dropped on DOS or Windows is so easy to find. Some of the all-time greats still aren't available digitally even now, and your only legal way to play them is to hunt for a boxed copy on Ebay and hope it plays well with modern Windows.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

GTA Online players hail The Contract update as “the best DLC yet”

GTA Online’s latest update, The Contract, takes players on a story-based thrill-ride with both GTA 5 protagonist Franklin Clinton and fans have high praise for the game’s all-new content. The world of GTA Online updates has become a familiar one over the last eight years. From new weapons...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The best easter eggs in Halo Infinite

Zeta Halo is a big place. It's a sprawling Pacific Northwest forest, but with more hexagons and more angry aliens trying to shoot you dead than you might find in the actual state of Washington where Halo developers Bungie and 343 Industries are both located. In the original few Halo games, Bungie always took the time to squirrel away a few great easter eggs, like the thirsty Grunt and the I Would Have Been Your Daddy skull. It's fitting that Halo Infinite continues and (embiggens) that tradition by spreading skulls and all sorts of secrets and references all across the open world.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

GTA Online VIP Contracts Explained

After spending upwards of $2 million on an Agency Building, GTA Online players will likely want to start making money as fast as possible using the new content available as part of The Contract. While the new Security Contracts and Payphone Hits pay decently, doling out tens of thousands of dollars with just a few minutes' work, the best new way to generate a healthy stream of revenue is through VIP Contracts.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to activate all Discord Easter Eggs

Discord is a favored communications device embraced across the world. Its developers have hidden some interesting and amusing surprises, ranging from playful references to literal games, in the app and the website for you to find. Discord Street Fighter. This one is a two in one combination, with a Dance...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Random: Metroid Dread Fan Finds Another Awesome Throwback Easter Egg

Is packed full of excellent details that show just how much developer MercurySteam focused on franchise history. Whether it's routes and tricks designed for speedrunners to discover or fun bonus ways to fight bosses, it's a game that's kept serving up surprises. We do this each time in case you...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

GTA Trilogy players find “secret lab” and want to get inside

GTA Trilogy players are looking for the entrance to one of the strangest buildings in the game, but they’re not having much luck. The Definitive Edition takes members of the community back to Vice City, San Andreas, and GTA 3. While many players have been using Reddit and the...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy