Most of the teasers for next year's Pokemon Legends: Arceus have focused on the Pokemon you'll encounter in the land of Hisui, long before it became known as the Sinnoh region. Today's trailer shines a light on some of the people you'll meet in your journey, as the Hisui region is home to the Diamond and Pearl clans, led by Adaman and Iridia respectively. The two clans have their own roles and beliefs in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, and judging by the trailer, it seems like the two groups don't seem to agree on a number of topics.

