Legislative leaders say there’s broad consensus on what issues need to be addressed come January, which is good because there are a lot of them. “It’s no surprise, we started a lot of work last session related to COVID recovery but also issues that have become more acute because of the pandemic, so we’re going to be continuing big investments in housing, that is a really important piece for me, and I also know it’s important to the governor, and so I think we’re going to have a lot of overlap there,” said Becca Balint, D-Windsor, president pro tempore of the Vermont Senate.

POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO