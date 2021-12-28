ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette resumes all-virtual public meetings

By STAFF REPORTS
The Exponent
The Exponent
 18 hours ago
“I will stand by to protect the rights of anybody that is being abused. But we need to remember that parents have rights. Parents have the right to choose faith-based guidance," Mayor John Dennis said at the Dec. 6 city council meeting. “What are we gonna do? Give them a ticket?” Joe Duhownik | Editor-in-chief

Because of the resurgence of COVID-19 and its variants, all public meetings related to city affairs will be held virtually, according to a news release Tuesday afternoon.

State law allows fully virtual meetings as long as the Governor Emergency Order stays in effect. Gov. Eric Holcomb's office on Tuesday announced a briefing for 2 p.m. Wednesday.

All virtual meeting links will be located on upcoming agendas on the city's website.

A quick reminder to those attending virtual meetings:

* Like all public meetings, a recording will be posted to our city website

afterward.

* Remember to mute yourself to limit any echo/feedback.

* Be patient with platform/network experiences. Officials will work swiftly to fix issues that may arise.

The Exponent

The Exponent

