West Lafayette resumes all-virtual public meetings

Joe Duhownik | Editor-in-chief

Because of the resurgence of COVID-19 and its variants, all public meetings related to city affairs will be held virtually, according to a news release Tuesday afternoon.

State law allows fully virtual meetings as long as the Governor Emergency Order stays in effect. Gov. Eric Holcomb's office on Tuesday announced a briefing for 2 p.m. Wednesday.

All virtual meeting links will be located on upcoming agendas on the city's website.

A quick reminder to those attending virtual meetings:

* Like all public meetings, a recording will be posted to our city website

afterward.

* Remember to mute yourself to limit any echo/feedback.

* Be patient with platform/network experiences. Officials will work swiftly to fix issues that may arise.