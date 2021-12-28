West Lafayette resumes all-virtual public meetings
Because of the resurgence of COVID-19 and its variants, all public meetings related to city affairs will be held virtually, according to a news release Tuesday afternoon.
State law allows fully virtual meetings as long as the Governor Emergency Order stays in effect. Gov. Eric Holcomb's office on Tuesday announced a briefing for 2 p.m. Wednesday.
All virtual meeting links will be located on upcoming agendas on the city's website.
A quick reminder to those attending virtual meetings:
* Like all public meetings, a recording will be posted to our city website
afterward.
* Remember to mute yourself to limit any echo/feedback.
* Be patient with platform/network experiences. Officials will work swiftly to fix issues that may arise.
Comments / 0