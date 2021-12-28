NFL, NFLPA Adopt New CDC Guidelines Shortening Quarantine Period

CLEVELAND, OHIO — Hello OBR faithful and Cleveland Browns fans from around the world! It is late December, you're likely sick of your family and ready for them to leave, and the Cleveland Browns are very much live in the AFC Playoff chase. The division still up for grabs? Yep. Even a sliver of Wild Card hope? Yep 2, Electric Boogaloo. With the "Last chance no really we mean it this time seriously it's the LAST last chance so you better buck up and win two" games ahead of us, The OBR is back tonight with more comprehensive Cleveland Browns coverage, as the OBR Twitch Channel rolls on at 7 Eastern!

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO