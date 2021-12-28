ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL, NFLPA Adopt New CDC Guidelines Shortening Quarantine Period

247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJonathan Jones breaks down the NFL...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

NFL, NFLPA move to adopt new CDC isolation recommendations

When it comes to the pandemic, the NFL and NFL Players Association have one overriding objective. To get the games in. In that regard, the league and the union received a belated Christmas gift on Monday. The CDC has reduced the isolation time for individuals who have tested positive from 10 days to five. Per multiple reports, the NFL and NFLPA could soon implement that change in its own protocols.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Latest Jon Gruden News

In November, former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden filed a lawsuit against the NFL and league commissioner Roger Goodell in Nevada state court. His legal team believe he was “forced to resign” from his role with the Raiders. “When their initial salvo did not result in Gruden’s firing...
NFL
The Spun

Bills Announce New Decision On WR Cole Beasley

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley missed his first game of the 2021 season after testing positive last week. But with new rules being implemented, he’s coming back a bit early. On Wednesday, the Bills announced that Beasley has been taken off the reserve/COVID-19 list. He’ll be joined in...
NFL
247Sports

Cleveland Browns: Monday Rewind Has Playoff Breakdowns And More, On The OBR Twitch Channel

CLEVELAND, OHIO — Hello OBR faithful and Cleveland Browns fans from around the world! It is late December, you're likely sick of your family and ready for them to leave, and the Cleveland Browns are very much live in the AFC Playoff chase. The division still up for grabs? Yep. Even a sliver of Wild Card hope? Yep 2, Electric Boogaloo. With the "Last chance no really we mean it this time seriously it's the LAST last chance so you better buck up and win two" games ahead of us, The OBR is back tonight with more comprehensive Cleveland Browns coverage, as the OBR Twitch Channel rolls on at 7 Eastern!
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nflpa#Shortening#Quarantine#Cdc#American Football
247Sports

New York Giants DB Xavier McKinney outspoken after Pro Bowl snub

The New York Giants lost four-straight games, and second-year safety Xavier McKinney admits missing the Pro Bowl this season perturbed him a bit. The former Alabama star collected 75 tackles and five interceptions in 14 starts with a team-best nine passes defended. "It played out how it played out. It...
NFL
247Sports

UCLA Offers One of Hottest Transfer DLs on the Market

UCLA has offered Hawaii transfer defensive lineman Jonah La'ulu. La'ulu, the 6-6, 280-pounder, started 11 games for the Rainbow Warriors in 2021, totaling 33 tackles and 8 tackles for loss. In three seasons at Hawaii, he's played in 25 games with a total of 70 tackles. La'ulu will be a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanBuzz

Rashaan Shalaam’s Death Remains a Tragedy Among Heisman Winners

Being a Heisman Trophy winner is great. It makes you part of college football lore forever. Of course, it does not guarantee NFL success. Sometimes, that’s kind of expected. Nobody thought Eric Crouch was going to become an NFL star after playing option quarterback for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Other...
NFL
247Sports

Tyrann Mathieu gives thoughts on LSU DC hire Matt House

LSU added a defensive coordinator with significant NFL experience Tuesday when the school announced Matt House at the position. House has spent the last three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs as linebackers coach. And one Chiefs All-Pro who knows a thing or two about starring at LSU as well...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Announces Two Week 17 Schedule Changes

The NFL has made some tweaks to the Week 17 schedule. On Monday, the league announced that two games were shifted for the upcoming week. The Ravens-Rams and Panthers-Saints contests will kick off at different times than originally scheduled. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Ravens at Rams moved to the 1 p.m. ET window.
NFL
247Sports

Michigan football: Daxton Hill availability at Orange Bowl in question, QB Cade McNamara withholds comment

Growing questions concerning starting Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill's availability for Friday's Orange Bowl matchup with Georgia emerged during recent media availabilities. Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara wants no part of it. When asked Wednesday if Hill made the trip to Miami, McNamara directed the question to Jim Harbaugh and said it was not his job to comment on the availability of other teammates, per The Detroit Free Press. Center Andrew Vastardis answered in the same fashion.
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

Elite 2023 WR Johntay Cook II includes Alabama on top schools list

Alabama signs elite wide receivers year in and year out, 2022 being no different. UA is already in the mix with some of the top pass catchers in 2023, too. The Crimson Tide was represented in four-star wide receiver Johntay Cook II's top seven on Tuesday. Joining Bama are Clemson, LSU Ohio State, Ole Miss, Texas, and Texas A&M.
ALABAMA STATE
steelersnow.com

Report: NFL, NFLPA Altering COVID-19 Protocols, Shortening Quarantine

The NFL and NFLPA are reportedly on the verge of altering their COVID-19 protocols in the wake of new CDC guidelines unveiled on Monday. According to multiple reports, the league and union are close to changes that would shorten the length of quarantine from ten to five days for all players, including those that have chosen to remain unvaccinated.
NFL
wrtv.com

ESPN: NFL adopts new CDC guidelines that reduce quarantine time

(WRTV) — ESPN reporter Adam Schefter reports that the NFL and NFLPA have adopted the CDC's new guidance that reduces quarantine time. The guidance, released Monday, says people with the COVID-19 virus can leave isolation after five days, down from 10 days. People exposed to the virus can also leave quarantine after five days.
NFL
elitesportsny.com

NFL adopts new CDC guidelines amid COVID outbreak (Report)

The NFL has compressed the isolation timeframe for asymptomatic COVID-positive players. COVID-19 has devastated the NFL — and the country, for that matter — in recent weeks amid the emergence of the new omicron variant. In light of this outbreak, the CDC has released new guidelines that compress...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy