The legendary band, The Flaming Lips, have followed suit on what many performers are doing during this time of year and have postponed their New Year’s Eve shows and have moved their performances to well off into next year, on Feb 19 and 20, which happens to be President’s Day Weekend. The venue announced on Instagram that the safety of all people involved is the most priority, stating “The Flaming Lips and The Caverns are heartbroken to deliver this news, and we know you’re no doubt sad to read it, but the health and safety of guests, staff, crew and everyone on stage is of utmost importance”. This would be in reference with the rising cases of COVID-19, which was expected to occur for this time of year.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO