ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hit records

By Renju Jose, Sonali Paul
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pgVKL_0dXt2Aol00

SYDNEY/MELBOURNE, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Australia will seek to make urgent changes to COVID-19 testing rules to ease pressure on test sites as infections surged and the country's most populous state reported a near doubling in daily cases.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday Australia needed "a gear change" to manage overburdened laboratories and get people out of isolation. He called a snap meeting of the national cabinet on Thursday.

"We just can't have everybody just being taken out of circulation because they just happen to be at a particular place at a particular time," Morrison said during a media briefing.

Morrison's plan would prioritise clinically urgent cases, in a bid to cut long lines at test sites and waits for lab results, which can currently take three to four days.

The proposed rules would rely more on rapid antigen tests, redefine close contacts of confirmed cases to those who live in the same household, and only require PCR tests for people with symptoms. Close contacts would have to isolate for seven days.

A growing number of countries, including the United States and Britain, have shortened the recommended isolation time for asymptomatic cases.

The proposed new testing requirements comes as Queensland promised to relax rules for interstate travellers with domestic arrivals needing only a negative rapid antigen test to gain entry from Jan. 1 rather than the PCR test.

Morrison said A$375 million ($271 million) will be used to buy millions of additional rapid antigen test kits.

Queensland's so-called "tourism tests" came under severe criticism from New South Wales after holiday travellers crowded its testing hubs, causing delays in results of several days.

'IT'S INSANITY'

Even with soaring infections, some testing centres in Sydney were closed following the public holidays and those that were open had long walk-in and drive-in queues.

"It's insanity," 44-year-old Hayden Anderson, who is battling liver cancer, told Reuters. "Why are all the testing centres shut?"

Anderson had a PCR test after a friend he caught up with just before Christmas tested positive. When he went for a follow-up test, the site was closed.

After seeing long lines at other testing hubs, he settled for a rapid antigen test at home, but with soaring cases he is concerned he might struggle to get a PCR test, as required, ahead of his next chemotherapy appointment on Jan. 11.

"It's like walking a tightrope right now," he said.

Australia is in the grip of an outbreak of the highly infectious Omicron variant, with the country's new daily infections spiking to nearly 18,300, eclipsing the previous pandemic high of around 11,300 hit on Tuesday.

Cases in most states climbed to one-day records with New South Wales, Australia's most populous state and home to Sydney, reporting a near doubling in infections to 11,201.

Despite the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, Morrison has so far ruled out lockdowns, urging people to focus on the number of patients admitted to hospitals.

While hospitalisations have crept up, they are still off the peak of the Delta wave.

Despite the Omicron and Delta waves, Australia's COVID-19 numbers are still among the lowest in the world with about 341,500 cases and 2,210 deaths, thanks to strict social distancing rules and tough border restrictions. But most states have now begun to live with the virus after higher inoculation levels.

($1 = 1.3841 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney and Sonali Paul in Melbourne; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Girl, 18, whose Christmas and new year have been ruined as she's forced into isolation after attending Perth rave with Covid-positive backpacker says the huge party was 'worth it'

A UK backpacker who is isolating after attending the same rave as an unvaccinated French traveller has no regrets despite not being allowed out for Christmas. Jay Whitehill, 18, will be forced to spend the festive holiday and New Years Day alone after attending the rave at Perth Mess Hall on December 19.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Only a handful of Covid patients in ICU have Omicron and most are unvaccinated with underlying health conditions as Delta drives hospitalisations - NOT the new variant - as man, 80, becomes the first in NSW to die with it

The first major study into Omicron in Australia has revealed the new variant is responsible for very few hospitalisations and the majority of those are unvaccinated. NSW Health released data on who is actually sick with Covid even as cases surge, finding Delta is responsible for most of the state's severe cases.
WORLD
MarketWatch

Changing isolation times for people with COVID-19 is ‘under serious consideration’ in the U.S. as cases surge

There is growing support for shortening isolation times for people who have tested positive for the virus as COVID-19 case counts surge across the U.S. The current rules from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say someone with symptoms should stay home for 10 days starting from the first day of symptoms. Individuals who are asymptomatic should isolate for 10 days, starting from the day they test positive.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Hayden Anderson
Reuters

U.S. coronavirus cases hit record high

(Reuters) - The average number of daily COVID-19 cases in the United States has hit a record high of 258,312 over the past seven days, according to a Reuters tally. The previous peak for the seven-day moving average was a figure of 250,141 recorded on Jan. 8 of this year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Northern Ireland to shut nightclubs as COVID-19 cases hit record high

DUBLIN, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Northern Ireland ordered the closure of nightclubs from Sunday after reporting an all-time high of 3,231 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up from an average of just over 2,000 in the previous seven days due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant. The devolved government of the...
WORLD
wkzo.com

Irish COVID-19 infections hit record, critical cases slow

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ireland on Friday reported its highest number of daily COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began but those requiring critical care fell further amid a rapid rollout of booster vaccines to battle a surge of the dominant Omicron variant. The health department reported 11,182 positive cases, topping...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Italy eases isolation rules on COVID-19 contacts

ROME, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Italy on Wednesday scrapped self-isolation rules for those coming into contact with someone testing positive for coronavirus providing they have had a booster shot, have recently recovered or been vaccinated. The move comes after health experts urged the government to rethink its policies amid worries...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#Antigen Test#Covid#New South Wales
BBC

Covid-19: Changes to NI testing system due to record PCR demand

New Covid-19 testing measures have been put in place to cope with the rise in demand for PCR tests due to the Omicron variant. The Public Health Agency (PHA) has urged members of the public to only book PCR tests when necessary. Fully-vaccinated people identified as close contacts are now...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

New virus infections driven by omicron soar in Australia

New coronavirus infections soared again in Australia on Friday to a record of more than 32,000, just days after surpassing 10,000 for the first time. Experts say the explosion is being driven by the highly contagious omicron variant and a recent relaxation of restrictions in Sydney and other areas. More than 15,000 of the new cases were reported in Sydney. Another 5,000 cases came from elsewhere in New South Wales state, while almost 6,000 were confirmed in Victoria state, home to the second largest city of Melbourne.While hospitalizations and deaths have been increasing from the surge, so far they...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
The Independent

Quebec reimposing nightly curfew for pandemic as cases rise

Quebec announced Thursday it will reimpose a nighttime curfew beginning New Year’s Eve, and Ontario delayed the resumption of school by two days as several Canadian provinces reported new highs for coronavirus infections.Quebec Premier Francois Legault said the curfew will be in effect 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. as of Friday night and will run for an indefinite period.“It’s an extreme action to take because the situation is extreme,” Legault said.Quebec imposed a nightly curfew for the pandemic last Jan. 9 and did not lift the measure until May 28. It has been the only Canadian province to order...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Protesters set Australia’s old parliament building in Canberra on fire

A fire damaged the exteriors and the front doors of Australia’s old parliament building in Canberra on Thursday during a demonstration for aboriginal sovereignty.Authorities said no one was injured in the fire and workers inside the building were evacuated soon after the fire broke out.The building has remained a historical and heritage site since the parliament moved to Capital Hill in 1988. The building was added to Australia’s national heritage list in 2006. Authorities had agreed to a small and traditional smoking ceremony as part of a peaceful protest but it soon got out of hand, according to the...
AUSTRALIA
Reuters

Greece reports new COVID-19 daily record, 76 deaths

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece reported 40,560 COVID-19 cases on Friday, setting a new record high for the fourth successive day following a surge of cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Health authorities said 76 deaths had been reported on Friday. Greece introduced new restrictions this week, ordering bars, restaurants and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Number of English Covid patients ending up in hospital is now SEVEN TIMES lower than during devastating second wave as data shows Omicron now makes up 90% of new cases in EVERY region

Seven times fewer Covid 'cases' are ending up in hospital now compared to England's devastating second wave, official data suggests as proof that Omicron is milder continues to pile up. No10's own advisers feared the ultra-infectious variant could overwhelm the NHS, which prompted calls for Boris Johnson to adopt tougher...
PUBLIC HEALTH
People

US Breaks COVID Record at Nearly Half a Million Cases in a Single Day

On Wednesday, the United States reported its single highest number of daily COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago. According to The New York Times, the record shattering COVID-19 daily case total exceeded 488,000 on Wednesday. The news outlet added that the 301,000 seven-day average of new daily cases reported the same day was also a milestone.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid-19 testing and self-isolation guidance changed in Ireland

Self-isolation and Covid-19 testing advice has been changed in Ireland as for the fourth time this week the country recorded its highest number of daily cases.A further 20,554 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were notified on Thursday.Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has urged the public to avoid mixing indoors with people from different households to stem the spread of the virus.For the fourth time this week, we are reporting Ireland’s highest ever number of confirmed cases of #COVID19.— Dr Tony Holohan (@CMOIreland) December 30, 2021Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly announced guidance changes on Thursday evening.Testing advice has been changed from...
WORLD
The Independent

Public urged to limit contacts as record number of Covid cases reported in NI

Northern Ireland has recorded the highest number of daily cases of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.On Friday, a further 7,215 positive cases were notified by the Department of Health One further patient who had previously tested positive for the virus has died.Amid growing concern over the spread of the Omicron variant in Northern Ireland, health minister Robin Swann urged people to limit their contacts over coming days.He said: “Traditionally this is a time when we look forward with hope and optimism.“This year we will do the same but that must be tempered by continued caution and awareness that...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

261K+
Followers
261K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy