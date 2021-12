The NOLA Gold is proud to announce the hiring of Kane Thompson as the team’s head coach. The 39-year old Thompson spent the last three seasons (2019-2021) as both a player and player-coach for the Gold. Just last season, Thompson was the forwards and defensive coach for the Gold. Before joining North American rugby, Thompson was a decorated international rugby player. He started every game in three World Cups for Samoa and was the starting eight-man when the Gallagher Chiefs won their first Super Rugby title in 2012.

RUGBY ・ 21 HOURS AGO