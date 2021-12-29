ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 Year in Review: Breaking Records Again and Again

PlayStation LifeStyle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApril turned into a record breaking month for a few people, least of all Sony; they hit milestones with both their PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. They weren’t the only ones to do so, though, as the Call of Duty franchise had plenty of success of their...

www.playstationlifestyle.net

mxdwn.com

The Game Awards 2021 Had A Total Of 85 Million Livestreams, Breaking Viewership Records Yet Again

Today, it was revealed that The Game Awards 2021 has reached a new high in viewership yet again with a total of 85 million global livestreams. Following The Game Awards 2020, this year’s show returned to an in-person event. Like every year, The Game Awards 2021 featured lots of game announcements and also featured several video game-related tv and film previews. This year, The Game Awards streamed on more than 30 platforms including Twitter, Facebook, Twitch, YouTube, and Steam. The Game Awards official livestream on YouTube rose 14% with more than 1.75 million hours watched on the main feed. On Twitch, 3.35 million viewers watched the event, including co-streams. The Game Awards even surpassed last year’s social media performance. This year saw a record-setting 1.6 million tweets about the show which is its best-ever performance. At the time, The Game Awards was trending #1 worldwide for the 8th year in a row, holding 11 out of the top 30 worldwide trends. “We are grateful we could return to an-in person ceremony in 2021 and continue to build on our success with significant international growth in 2021,” Geoff Keighley, Producer & Host of The Game Awards, said.
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

2021 Year in Review: PSVR Announced for PS5 and More Playstation Studios Games Head to PC

February may well be the shortest month of the year, but that doesn’t mean it was short on news. Sony chose this month to make several big announcements, both good and bad. As well as the announcement of PSVR for the PlayStation 5, they also revealed more of their PlayStation Studios titles would be heading to PC. Unfortunately they also announced the reorganisation of Japan Studio.
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

2021 Year in Review: The PS3, Vita and PSP Stores are Closing… or are They?

March used to be one of the most popular months of the year to release new games and stores were really busy as a result. However, in March 2021 the PlayStation Store hit the headlines for the wrong reason as Sony threatened to close down the PS3, PSP and PS Vita stores for good. It was just one of the more controversial stories to emerge from the PlayStation camp too.
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

PlayStation Plus Doled Out Games Worth More Than $1,400 in 2021

PlayStation Plus is no stranger to criticisms when it comes to its monthly games lineup, but the past year has been particularly rough in terms of PlayStation 5 offerings and upgrade paths (or lack thereof). However, from a purely monetary standpoint, the service has proven to be a bargain for subscribers who received more than $1,400 worth of video games in 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

2021 Year in Review: Epic vs Apple Lawsuit Gives a Glimpse Into Sony’s Inner Workings

After a record breaking month in April, Sony’s turn in the spotlight went to Epic and Apple, who were finally battling it out in court. While this wouldn’t usually be of much interest to PlayStation players, some of the documents submitted in court and then unwittingly published publicly online gave us a look into the inner workings of Sony’s negotiations with other publishers. The month of May also revealed a new instalment in a long-dead franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

January 2022 PlayStation Plus Games Confirmed as Deep Rock Galactic, Persona 5 Strikers and DiRT 5

In news that is not even remotely surprising at this point, it turns out Dealabs user billbil-kun has once again managed to predict the games due to be included in PlayStation Plus next month. The three January 2022 PlayStation Plus free games are Deep Rock Galactic and DiRT 5 for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, and Persona 5 Strikers for PlayStation 4. These new games go live on Tuesday, January 4.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
SONY
PlayStation LifeStyle

2021 Year in Review: PSLS Staff Give Their Best of the Year

The year is wrapping up and with news kind of coming to creep before the boom of releases in February, now is a perfect time for the staff here at PSLS to look back at this year and name off their best gaming experiences released. This won’t be relegated to PlayStation consoles only, but you are free to flog the staff in the comments section should they veer off the beaten path. Only rules being, the game has to have been released in 2021. So, without further ado, here we go with our best games of 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

2021 Year in Review: Activision Faces Misconduct Allegations and eFootball Goes Free to Play

Once the excitement of E3 had died down, things were expected to be a bit quiet until Gamescom began in August. Well, it didn’t quite work out that way. Activision Blizzard hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons as they faced numerous allegations of discrimination, harassment and misconduct. Elsewhere, Konami decided to rebrand their Pro Evolution Soccer franchise as eFootball and go for a free-to-play approach. That didn’t go well either.
BUSINESS
PlayStation LifeStyle

2021 Year in Review: Gamescom Introduces Many New Titles but Another Franchise Draws to a Close

E3 may be the first game conference of the year, but its European equivalent is arguably bigger. Gamescom took place towards the end of August and while there was only one opening show that covered all developers and publisher (including Sony), there were plenty of new games to get excited about. The month wasn’t all about good news, though, as another franchise was confirmed to have come to an end.
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

Over 15M Players Downloaded Splitgate Following Console Beta, Over 108B Shots Fired in 2021

Portal and Halo inspired shooter Splitgate was a success right out of the gate, to put it simply. The game, which is currently in an indefinite beta phase, became so popular so quickly that developer 1047 Games was forced to delay its full release in order to make sure that it was capable of handling a mass influx of players without setting anything on fire. To end the year, the developer has shared stats that put Splitgate‘s popularity into perspective and reassure us that the game’s full release definitely needs more time, especially considering that its development team is still growing.
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

2021 Year in Review: Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Finally Announced

We enter the final three months of the year and things are starting to get quieter. October would usually be incredibly busy with game releases, but with many games being delayed because of development issues related to the Covid pandemic, a lot of attention went elsewhere. One of the biggest announcements was the confirmation that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy was real and due to release very soon. Elsewhere, rumors abound that some familiar Konami franchises may be making a return.
FIFA
PlayStation LifeStyle

Report: Star Wars Eclipse Is Already Experiencing Development Troubles

Quantic Dream’s upcoming action-adventure multiplayer title Star Wars: Eclipse is reportedly facing development troubles, just weeks after its initial reveal at The Game Awards 2021. Some of the main issues reportedly revolve around hiring difficulties surrounding recent allegations of sexual harassment at Quantic Dream. The studio is also allegedly struggling to implement the multiplayer aspect of the game, as the game’s engine is not designed for large numbers of players or NPCs.
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

God of War Ragnarok Has Apparently Received Its First Age Rating Already

Days after a release date entry for God of War Ragnarok was found in the PlayStation Network database, one country’s rating board seems to have awarded the game an age rating of 18 and above (or mature) already. As spotted by MP1st, Saudi Arabia’s General Commission for Audiovisual Media...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Nintendo Switch deals 2022: The best discounts on consoles and bundles in January

Since the original console launched in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has been incredibly popular with gamers of all ages and, as such, Switch deals are extremely hard to come by.With the ability to bring everything from Pokémon and Animal Crossing to Mario and Zelda to life in your hands, the Switch is undoubtedly one of the brand’s most successful launches ever.But with consistently good sales for a number of years, followed by fluctuating stock levels due to an even greater surge in demand during the pandemic, it makes sense that the brand would be reluctant to offer any major reductions....
VIDEO GAMES

