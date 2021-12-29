2021 Year in Review: Breaking Records Again and Again

Today, it was revealed that The Game Awards 2021 has reached a new high in viewership yet again with a total of 85 million global livestreams. Following The Game Awards 2020, this year’s show returned to an in-person event. Like every year, The Game Awards 2021 featured lots of game announcements and also featured several video game-related tv and film previews. This year, The Game Awards streamed on more than 30 platforms including Twitter, Facebook, Twitch, YouTube, and Steam. The Game Awards official livestream on YouTube rose 14% with more than 1.75 million hours watched on the main feed. On Twitch, 3.35 million viewers watched the event, including co-streams. The Game Awards even surpassed last year’s social media performance. This year saw a record-setting 1.6 million tweets about the show which is its best-ever performance. At the time, The Game Awards was trending #1 worldwide for the 8th year in a row, holding 11 out of the top 30 worldwide trends. “We are grateful we could return to an-in person ceremony in 2021 and continue to build on our success with significant international growth in 2021,” Geoff Keighley, Producer & Host of The Game Awards, said.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO