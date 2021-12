Give the players what they want. Halo Infinite continues to impress. Called one of the best multiplayer games of the last year, many longtime fans of the Xbox series are also claiming that Infinite is the best installment since Halo 3. Rumors have begun spreading thanks to one particular Twitter user by the name of HaloNoticiasMX, who claims that Grifball and Infection may be added to the game sooner rather than later. New medal titles such as “Undead Hunter,” “Zombie Slayer,” “and “Interception” seem to point towards these two modes, and the illustrations for these medals also point towards the same possibility. Although 343 Industries hasn’t addressed this popular subject, they’re absolutely aware of the fan demand.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO