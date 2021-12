BURLINGTON, Vt. – Sophomore forward Dovar Tinling informed the coaching staff today that he'll be continuing his career in junior hockey, effective immediately. "Dovar has been an excellent part of this team for 26 games, he is a student in good academic standing and he has a bright future ahead of him," said Head Coach Todd Woodcroft. "This being an NHL draft year, Dovar will have an opportunity to showcase his game alongside players of his own age group. We sincerely wish Dovar all the best and thank him for all his contributions, both on and off the ice."

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO