Sonoma County, CA

Taking Action Counters Emotional Impacts of Climate Change

By Michael Giotis
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFeelings of anxiety and helplessness around climate change are not just increasing with the passage of time, they are increasing from generation to generation. And with good reason, given the news of the last few months. In August, the latest report from the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change...

Wired

Can You Solve Climate Change Better Than World Leaders?

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres opened COP26 with an urgent warning: “We are digging our own graves … recent climate action announcements might give the impression that we are on track to turn things around. This is an illusion. Even in the best-case scenario, temperatures will rise well above 2 degrees Celsius.” He added emphatically, “We are still heading for climate disaster … Failure is not an option. Failure is a death sentence.”
ENVIRONMENT
wiproud.com

UWL students call for greater action against climate change

LA CROSSE Wisc. (WLAX/WEUX) – Organizers of a rally at UW-La Crosse are hoping to push the university towards a greater climate action plan. While some UW-La Crosse students may be enjoying the unseasonably warm weather, it’s making others focus on one topic…climate change. Activists and faculty gathered Monday to urge the university to create a greater climate action plan.
LA CROSSE, WI
Columbia Missourian

Climate changes summit: Worn-out promises and no real action

I watched the highlights (lowlights?) of COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, and what I saw was neatly summed up by the Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg: “Blah, blah, blah.”. Mostly it consisted of worn-out promises from various nations indicating that at some time in the future — 2050 was...
GLASGOW, MO
theracquet.org

“We can and should do more at every level to address the impact of climate change”: UWL students rally against the university’s climate change response

On Monday, Dec. 13, Citizen Action of Wisconsin hosted a climate rally under the Hoeschler Clock Tower. The rally organizers were University of Wisconsin-La Crosse students and Citizen Action interns Cassidy Hansen and Erin Pierce. According to Pierce, the rally was hosted to start a campaign and receive petition signatures....
LA CROSSE, WI
adirondackalmanack.com

“What are the climate impacts of this project”?

On July 18, 2019, Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (Climate Act) was signed into law. To quote from the NYS Climate Council website, “New York State’s Climate Act is the among the most ambitious climate laws in the world and requires New York to reduce economy-wide greenhouse gas emissions 40 percent by 2030 and no less than 85 percent by 2050 from 1990 levels.
ENVIRONMENT
ucsusa.org

Climate Change Impacts on California Central Valley: The Warning Shot the US Is Ignoring

While different places in the United States experience different climate impacts (e.g., more extreme precipitation in eastern states, stronger hurricanes in the Gulf, and dryer and hotter conditions across southwestern states), the Central Valley is expected to experience quite a few: hotter temperatures, droughts, wildfires, and extreme precipitation events. Because of this, and because of the Valley’s history of environmental and socioeconomic inequities and injustices, we are devoting a blog series to the region.
CALIFORNIA STATE
International Atomic Energy Agency

Impact of Climate Change on Lakes Worldwide Revealed by IAEA Isotope Study

While global sea levels are rising, year after year, lakes around the world are shrinking. A recent IAEA study, published last week in Nature Communications, has revealed that many lakes are not able to compensate for water lost to evaporation and are at risk of disappearing over time. “Global warming...
ENVIRONMENT
EurekAlert

Rewilding the Arctic with mammals likely to be ineffective in slowing climate change impact

A new study has shed new light on why large mammals died out at the end of the ice age, suggesting their extinction was caused by a warming climate and expansion of vegetation that created unsuitable habitat for the animals. The findings, published in the journal PNAS, have major implications for proposals to prevent the soils in the Arctic today from thawing by re-introducing animals such as bison and horses.
WILDLIFE
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Weak Action on Climate Change Is Stressing Young People Worldwide

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- While climate change calls to mind extreme weather and melting polar ice caps, government officials' inaction to stop it is also affecting the mental health of young people, new research reveals. "This study paints a horrific picture of widespread climate anxiety in our...
ENVIRONMENT
World Economic Forum

Climate change and food: The potential impact on production and prices

Sub-Saharan Africa, including South Africa, is at high risk of climate impacts on food availability and affordability. Higher average global temperatures and more extreme weather events associated with climate change will reduce the reliability of food production. Here the authors explore the potential impact of a changing climate on food...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Climate change 2021: There's no turning back now

Across a quarter century of UN climate conferences tasked with saving humanity from itself, one was deemed a chaotic failure (Copenhagen/2009), another a stunning success (Paris/2015), and the rest landed somewhere in between. This year's COP26 inspired all these reactions at once. Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, leading a 100,000-strong march through the streets of Glasgow, dismissed the two-week meet as a "greenwashing festival". But dedicated experts in the negotiating arena hailed solid -- even historic -- advances in beating back the existential threat of global warming.
ENVIRONMENT
Mic

2021 made climate change impossible to ignore

We’ve known that human activity contributes to climate change for decades now. By the 1950s, scientists were starting to raise warning flags, and by the 1980s — with early signs of the planet’s warming becoming clear — they started ringing the alarm bells. Speaking conservatively, we’ve had four decades to do something. Yet emissions have largely ticked up every year. Every indicator we have says that if we don’t cut our greenhouse gas emissions significantly by the end of the decade, we’re doomed to a future of nearly unlivable conditions.
ENVIRONMENT
Dezeen

Architects and engineers have "significant potential to impact climate change" says Buro Happold

Dezeen promotion: the intelligence and technologies that architects need to decarbonise the built environment are accessible now and must be utilised, according to engineering consultancy Buro Happold. Buro Happold said that designers of the built environment must urgently "decarbonise our buildings, infrastructure and energy supply" in order to help alleviate...
The Baltimore Sun

Climate Change: Ready or Not

The consequences of climate change are already here, and will only become more pronounced, prompting Maryland residents, governments and businesses to respond. Climate Change: Ready or Not is an occasional series by Baltimore Sun reporter Scott Dance exploring the ways we are adapting to climate change, and the areas where more action is needed to protect lives and property. The series covers ...
BALTIMORE, MD
World Economic Forum

Climate anxiety is real. Why talking about it matters

Many people, experts and otherwise, have complex emotional responses to climate change. Climate anxiety or eco-anxiety can be described as a “chronic fear of environmental doom”. Researchers have asked scientists how they feel about climate change and analyzed the responses. As the climate changes, negative environmental effects are...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Chilean scientists study climate change at 'end of the world'

Chilean scientists studying organisms in one of the most remote places on Earth are urging regional leaders to step up efforts to tackle climate change. A recent expedition, which was delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, sought to investigate harmful organisms and how they are impacting climate change. Chile's Magallanes region -- on the southern tip of South America where the Atlantic and Pacific oceans meet -- is known as the "end of the world" and extends from Punta Arenas through the Magallanes Strait to the Beagle Channel. Sailing through peak-lined straits past glaciers and soaring birds, the scientists on board the oceanographic research vessel Cabo de Hornos had their focus trained on the water, which has lower levels of acidity, salt and calcium than other seas and oceans, especially in their shallowest parts.
ENVIRONMENT

