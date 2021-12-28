Beachum on Hudson Returning: 'We Call Him Our Fearless Leader'

Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones lost weight during his time on the COVID list, which apparently isn’t unusual.

Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson II was activated from reserve/COVID Monday and said he lost 10 pounds during his 11 days away.

It’s a lesson to learn when so many expect players to be exactly what they were after contracting the virus.

So it was that Cardinals center Rodney Hudson was activated Monday after being sidelined the same amount of time as Robinson.

The one saving grace is that there are still five days before the team’s next game.

Right tackle Kelvin Beachum is pleased Hudson is back, but did say, “We know that it's going to be difficult coming back and playing the game of football, having been somewhat stricken with COVID. And just wasn't able to do too much over the past two weeks. But he's doing everything he can to make sure that he can be the best contributor that he can on Sunday.”

Hudson has missed five games this season. The Cardinals are 2-3 in those contests and 8-2 in the ones he’s played.

How important is it to have him back?

Said Beachum, “I think it's great for stability, it's great for just camaraderie. We call him our fearless leader. It's just great to have him back. We know the stability he brings, we know the mental toughness that he brings, we know the calmness that he brings. I know (quarterback) Kyler (Murray) is excited to have him back as well. I think that will put us back into just a great position to be successful.”

Still, it comes down to being on task and eliminating errors.

“It's all about execution, no matter who's in the game, who’s out of the game,” Beachum said. “We got to find a way to get a W. We've had some ups and downs as an offensive line, but that part of the game nobody's batting 1.000. There's no quarterback that can say they got a clean pocket every single play. There’s going to be some muddy pockets.

“And we got to find a way to thrive and make sure that that pocket is as clean as possible, as frequently as possible for Kyler to be able to do what he has to do to be successful.”

Surely, there’s a better chance for that with a healthy Hudson under center.