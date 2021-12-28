In The Beginning

As crazy as it might sound, most will miss Christmas. Some time ago I read an article that published the responses from its readers regarding the true meaning of Christmas. Readers offered their definitive and very wide range of thoughts. It included everything from family sentiments, care for their fellow man, to an occasion for unbridled pleasure. There was no mention of Jesus and His influence on mankind. My proposition is they missed it! Although many look forward to Christmas 2021 with high hopes, it will be missed by most! The question for you, the reader is, will you miss Christmas this year?

AURORA, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO