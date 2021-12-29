Warriors drop duel in the desert with top-ranked Salt Lake

Indian Hills Warriors guard Eddiean Tirado (22) during the Reed Overhead Doors Classic NJCAA men’s basketball game between the Indian Hills Warriors and the Tyler Junior College Apaches at the Hellyer Student Life Center in Ottumwa, Iowa on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Kyle Ocker/The Courier

MESA, AZ — Tuesday night's duel in the desert between two of the NJCAA's top men's basketball teams came right down to the wire with a spot in the Fiesta Bowl Junior College Shootout championship game on the line.

Eighth-ranked Indian Hills fell short in a bid to hand top-ranked Salt Lake its first loss of the season. Jordan Brinson scored 10 of his game-high 20 points in the final five minutes, leading the Bruins to a thrilling 76-73 win over the Warriors at Theo Heap Gymnasium.

Indian Hills got off to a fast start, opening a 13-point lead in the first half before Salt Lake began chipping away. Salt Lake's bucket from Brinson on the baseline with 2:22 to play in the game gave the Bruins the lead for the first time since the first two minutes of the contest.

Isaiah Marin hit a free throw to cut into Salt Lake's lead before grabbing a defensive rebound and finding Enoch Kalambay for a transition lay-up that put the Warriors back on top, 72-71, with 1:50 left. The Warriors failed to extend the lead, turning the ball over for the 21st time leading to a go-ahead shot in traffic by Brandon with 1:06 left to put Salt Lake in front 73-72.

J'Vonn Hadley looked to put IHCC back on top, attacking the basket entering the final minute of regulation. Doctor Bradley blocked the shot, preventing the Warriors from going back on top leading to a pair of free throws by Brinson with 40.4 seconds left putting Salt Lake up 75-72.

Hadley drew a foul with 20.4 seconds left, splitting a pair of free throws cutting Salt Lake's lead to 75-73. Jackson Last missed a pair of free throws two seconds later, giving IHCC a chance to tie the game after Yacine Toumi drew a foul with 8.6 seconds left. Toumi missed both free throws, but a missed free throw on the other end by Quincy McGriff gave IHCC one last chance to extend the game.

Eddiean Tirado's 3-point attempt at the buzzer came up short, preventing the Warriors from forcing the Bruins into overtime. Tirado led Indian Hills with 12 points in the game, including 10 points in the first half as Indian Hills jumped out to a 32-19 lead.

Indian Hills used a fast start to advance past New Mexico Junior College, 68-56, in the opening round of the Fiesta Bowl Junior College Shootout on Monday. The Warriors were led by freshman Enoch Kalambay, who poured in a game-high 20 points and grabbed a team-best eight rebounds against the Thunderbirds finishing the quarterfinal contest shooting 8-12 from the floor, including 3-6 from three-point range, extending his streak to five straight games scoring in double figures including 20 or more in three of the team's last four contests.

Sophomore Isaiah Marin filled the stat sheet with 10 points, five assists, four rebounds, and a pair of steals to pace the Warriors on Monday. Braxton Bayless came off the bench to add nine points for the Warriors, knocking down a pair of free throws extending his streak to 10 in a row made from the charity stripe and 21 of his last 22 free throw attempts made entering Tuesday's semifinal.

Playing for the first time in 16 days, the Warriors jumped ahead right from the tip with a 15-2 lead on Monday against New Mexico Junior College. Three different Warriors connected on a three-ball to build the early for Indian Hills.

New Mexico clawed its way back into a single-digit deficit, but the Warriors maintained a comfortable margin and went into halftime with a 35-26 edge. Kalambay and Bayless combined for 18 of the team's first half points while eight different Warriors found the scoring column in the opening 20 minutes.

Marin's lay-up at the 10:58 mark of the second half put the Warriors back up by 13 at 47-34. The lead continued to build the rest of the way as a three from Kalambay with 2:06 to play gave the Warriors its largest lead of the night, 64-43 as Indian Hills carried out the opening round win.

The win marks the fourth consecutive victory at the Fiesta Bowl Junior College Shootout for the Warriors. Indian Hills went 3-0 and won the championship in 2017 under head coach Hank Plona.

Tirado led a balanced effort for Indian Hills on Tuesday night against Salt Lake as 10 different Warrior players scored in the top-ten showdown. Braxton Bayless matched Hadley and Kalambay with 11 points apiece, extending Kalambay's streak of double-figure scoring to six straight games.

Davin Zeigler chipped in with 10 points for the Warriors. Zeigler and Bayless were two of five IHCC players to foul out as Salt Lake used a 32-18 scoring edge from the free-throw line to remain unbeaten, improving to 16-0 on the season drawing 35 fouls in the contest.

As a team, the Warriors limited the Bruins to 35-percent shooting and just 11.1 percent from three-point range. Indian Hills controlled the paint with a 36-26 edge and a 42-36 rebounding advantage on the night, but were 18-29 from the foul line compared to a 32-51 shooting night from the charity stripe by Salt Lake.

After Tuesday's loss, the Warriors (12-4) will play for third place in the tournament against Mesa Community College (3-7) on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. Top-ranked Salt Lake will face No. 15 Snow College in the following game to decide the 33rd Fiesta Bowl Junior College Shootout champion.