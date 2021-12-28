ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks end mixed after record-setting session

 Dec 28

WASHINGTON, Dec 28 (Reuters) - European stocks rose on. Tuesday while Wall Street shares closed mixed after another. record-setting session in which investors shrugged off concerns. over Omicron-driven travel disruptions and store closures. Asset classes http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn from oil to equities. have clawed back losses from late November, when the...

MarketRealist

Overvalued Stocks To Steer Clear of in the New Year

The S&P 500 looks set to close high this year, ending with double-digit returns, and market valuations are running above historical averages. However, some of stocks look overvalued. Here are the three most overvalued stocks of 2021. Article continues below advertisement. Whereas there's no set yardstick for calling stocks overvalued,...
STOCKS
Reuters

Dollar lifted by safe-haven flows, Fed expectations

NEW YORK, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher in thin trading on Tuesday, helped by safe-haven flowsas worries over the spread of COVID-19 sapped a multi-day rally in equity markets, and on expectations the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as early as March. The dollar index ,...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) rallied 2.52% to $1,093.94 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 1.39% to 15,871.26 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.98% to 36,302.38. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. closed $149.55 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Dow Industrial Average flirts with record highs

* Energy leads S&P sector gainers; tech sole loser. Dec 28 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. DOW INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE FLIRTS WITH RECORD HIGHS (1002. EST/1502 GMT) The S&P 500 is...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

FTSE 100 16:00 PM Market Update - 28/12/2021

At 16:00 PM, the FTSE 100 Index was down by 0 at 7372.1 points, a movement of -0.02%, showing a uncertain fall in the market. United Utilities (UU.) was a much traded share, with roughly £0.00 (0.00%) worth of shares being bought and sold. Overall, none of the companies...
STOCKS
AOL Corp

Stock market news live updates: Stocks end mixed after S&P 500 U-turns, slipping from all-time high

The S&P 500 took a breather on Tuesday, closing out a choppy trading session in the red after the index ceased a four-day climb toward another all-time high. U.S. stocks were mixed following seesaw action from all three major indexes in intraday trading as investors weighed rising coronavirus cases. The S&P reversed course in midday trading after hitting an intraday high earlier in the session. The Dow was up while the Nasdaq faltered, dragged down by continued selling in tech stocks.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) slid 0.35% to $341.25 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.26% to 36,398.21 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.10% to 4,786.35. The stock's fall snapped a four-day winning streak. Microsoft Corp. closed $8.42 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock rises Tuesday, outperforms market

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) inched 0.58% higher to $3,413.22 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.26% to 36,398.21 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.10% to 4,786.35. Amazon.com Inc. closed $359.86 short of its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Short interest in energy stocks increased in the past month

Investors increased their bearish bets in the energy sector in the past month, as a decline in crude oil prices led to broad weakness in the sector. Based on the most recent exchange data, the median industry short interest, or bets that the shares would fall, was approximately 4% of the shares outstanding as of Dec. 15, up from about 3% a month, according to MKM Partners analyst John Gerdes. The increase in shorts occurred as the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF declined 5.0% and crude oil futures tumbled 12.4% in the month to Dec. 15, while the S&P 500 gained 0.6% over the same time. Of the companies Gerdes covers, he said the stocks with the highest short interest as a percent of shares outstanding, each at 13%, were Callon Petroleum Co. , CNX Resources Corp. and Laredo Petroleum Inc. . The others with double-digit short-interest percentages, each at 11%, were Centennial Resource Development Inc. , Chesapeake Energy Corp. and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. .
STOCKS
investing.com

U.S. Futures Edge Higher; Omicron Confidence Rises

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening marginally higher Wednesday in holiday-thinned trade, continuing the recent positive tone as investors reassess the potential economic impact from the Omicron Covid variant. At 7 AM ET (1200 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was up 10 points, or 0.1%, S&P 500 Futures traded...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow sweeps to 5th day in a row of gains on Tuesday, but U.S. stocks mostly finish lower

The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its fifth day in a row of gains on Tuesday, scoring its longest such win streak in about eight weeks, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced by about 96 points, or 0.3%, to end near 36,398, marking its longest win streak since Nov. 3, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Investors have been betting that the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus won't derail U.S. economic growth, even if outsized gains in 2022 look less likely after this year's powerful run-up in stocks. The S&P 500 index closed down by about 4 points, or 0.1%, near 4,786, falling short of scoring its 70th record close of the year, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index shed about 897 points, or 0.6%, ending near 15,781.
STOCKS
CNBC

Gold perched at one-month high on inflation worries

Gold scaled a one-month high on Tuesday as recent signs of rising inflation underpinned demand, although the metal gave up some early gains due to a firming U.S. dollar. Spot gold was last up 0.1% at $1,811.77 per ounce by 12:37 p.m. EDT (1737 GMT), after hitting its highest since Nov. 22 at $1,820. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,811.70.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Gold eases from one-month peak as dollar and equities climb

(Reuters) - Gold prices retreated on Wednesday from a more than one-month peak hit in the last session, as a stronger U.S. dollar and increased appetite for riskier assets depressed sentiment. Spot gold was down 0.8% to $1,791.41 per ounce at 1327 GMT, while U.S. gold futures dropped 1.1% to...
BUSINESS

