INDIANAPOLIS -- The Colts have placed starting quarterback Carson Wentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Tuesday. The NFL and the NFL Players Association on Tuesday adopted the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that would reduce the quarantine time to five days from 10 days for all players, including those who are unvaccinated, if they are asymptomatic or at least demonstrating that their symptoms are improving, according to a memo obtained by ESPN.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO