In November 2019 — which seems like another world ago — Jónsi had his first solo exhibition at Tanya Bonakdar Gallery in Los Angeles. It was also the first solo show anywhere for this acclaimed singer/musician and co-founder of the great Icelandic experimental rock band Sigur Rós, known for his ethereal, soaring falsetto and for playing his electric guitar with a cello bow. Combining sculpture, sound, scents, and architectural interventions, his exhibition was flat-out marvelous. So too is Jónsi's second show with the gallery, this time in New York. Titled Obsidian after the black natural glass formed by cooling lava, the exhibition coincides with the release of Jónsi's wonderful new solo album of the same title.

