Falcons place two rookies on reserve/COVID-19 list

For the second day in a row, the Atlanta Falcons placed multiple players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Safety Richie Grant and quarterback Feleipe Franks were the latest members of the team to land on the NFL’s virus designation, bringing Atlanta’s total to eight players.

Grant, a second-round pick out of UCF, has played mostly at nickel corner this season despite being drafted as a safety. Franks was signed as an undrafted free agent and has played both as a backup quarterback and at tight end.

This recent COVID surge isn’t unique to the Falcons, though, the NFL’s been having widespread outbreaks over the past week alone.

Atlanta heads to Buffalo in Week 17 for a matchup against the AFC East-leading Bills.