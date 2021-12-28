ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcons place two rookies on reserve/COVID-19 list

By Matt Urben
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 16 hours ago
For the second day in a row, the Atlanta Falcons placed multiple players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Safety Richie Grant and quarterback Feleipe Franks were the latest members of the team to land on the NFL’s virus designation, bringing Atlanta’s total to eight players.

Grant, a second-round pick out of UCF, has played mostly at nickel corner this season despite being drafted as a safety. Franks was signed as an undrafted free agent and has played both as a backup quarterback and at tight end.

This recent COVID surge isn’t unique to the Falcons, though, the NFL’s been having widespread outbreaks over the past week alone.

Atlanta heads to Buffalo in Week 17 for a matchup against the AFC East-leading Bills.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons’ Matt Ryan: ' Kyle (Pitts) played extremely well’

Here’s what Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan had to say after the 20-16 victory over the Lions on Sunday:. On playing well situationally and what it says about the team’s culture: “It’s a gritty group for sure. It hasn’t been perfect by any stretch of the imagination throughout the year, but we’ve done a good job when we have had opportunities to win games where we’ve been in those one-score games. We’ve done a very good job. We made a mistake offensively there at the end, but our defense goes right out onto the field, doesn’t blink, and steps up and makes a pick when they need to. Great play by Foye [Oluokun]. But that’s what you’ve got to do to keep yourself in the mix when you’re in late-game situations. You’ve got to find a way to get the job done, and in those one-score games we’ve done a pretty good job throughout the year.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richie Grant
Person
Michael Rothstein
Person
Feleipe Franks
Person
Brandon Copeland
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more.

