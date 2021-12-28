ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Data Mining Software Market is Going To Boom | Apteco, Lexalytics, SAS Institute

 18 hours ago

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Data Mining Software Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major...

MotorTrend Magazine

What Happened With the Semiconductor Chip Shortage—and How and When the Auto Industry Will Emerge

Grab a soda and your new car wish list and start shopping: More semiconductor chips are coming in 2022 and slowly but surely the chip-shortage horror movie will fade to black. That does not mean 2022 will necessarily be a blockbuster year for inventory, but the global microchip shortage is expected to continue to improve which should mean less or no downtime for automakers desperate to build more vehicles to fill orders and depressingly empty dealer lots. Bottom lines have also taken a hit with billions in lost revenue, and automakers affected the most have also grappled with lost market share.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Indian AI Seafood Market Startup Captain Fresh Raises $40M

Indian artificial intelligence-powered seafood marketplace startup Captain Fresh recently closed a $40 million Series B fundraising round that it will use to “build tech interventions and deeper tech integrations across the supply and demand-side network,” according to the company announcement. Among those innovations are a real-time trading marketplace,...
ECONOMY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Helping Logistics Industry Meet Rapid Delivery Demands Will Drive Economy

The Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic condensed nearly a decade of projected online shopping growth into one year. Americans spent $791.7 billion on e-commerce during 2020, up 32.4% from 2019, according to federal data. U.S. e-commerce sales are expected to continue skyrocketing this year, climbing by double digits to reach a...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

China pursues tech 'self-reliance,' fueling global unease

To help make China a self-reliant “technology superpower,” the ruling Communist Party is pushing the world's biggest e-commerce company to take on the tricky, expensive business of designing its own processor chips — a business unlike anything Alibaba Group has done before.Its 3-year-old chip unit, T-Head, unveiled its third processor in October, the Yitian 710 for Alibaba's cloud computing business. Alibaba says for now, it has no plans to sell the chip to outsiders.Other rookie chip developers including Tencent, a games and social media giant, and smartphone brand Xiaomi are pledging billions of dollars in line with official plans...
TECHNOLOGY
Customer Experience Management Market To See Huge Growth By 2021-2026: Oracle, Zendesk, Chime Technologies

AMR recently released a research report on the Customer Experience Management market analysis, which studies the Customer Experience Management industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025. "Customer Experience Management Market 2020-2025" Research Report categorizes the Customer Experience Management market by key players, product type,...
MARKETS
Plant Extracts Market: Information by Type, by Source, by Application and by Region - Forecast till 2028

Bharat Book Bureau Provides the Trending Industry Research Report on "Plant Extracts Market: Information by Type (Phytomedicines & Herbal Extracts, Essential Oils, Spices, Flavors & Fragrances), by Source (Fruits, Flowers & Bulbs, Leaves, Rhizomes & Roots, Barks & Stems), by Application (Pharmaceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Food & Beverages, Personal Care, and Others) and by Region (North America, Europe,Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa)-Forecast till 2028"under Food & Beverages Market Research Report Category. The report offers a collection of superior Market research, Market analysis, competitive intelligence and Industry reports.
AGRICULTURE
Contractors Insurance Market is Going to Boom with Nationwide, State Farm, Allianz, AIG

The ' Contractors Insurance market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Contractors Insurance derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Contractors Insurance market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
MARKETS
Data Erasure Solutions Market is Going to Boom with Charterhouse Müller, Hitachi, Tekovery, Inc, Symtrex Inc

The ' Data Erasure Solutions market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Data Erasure Solutions derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Data Erasure Solutions market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
MARKETS
Robotics, AI and healthcare technology — a perfect storm of capital

Past the halfway mark, 2021 is shaping up to be another record year for mergers, acquisitions and venture funding in robotics, AI and healthcare technology. Over the past six months, eight members of the ROBO Global innovation indices received takeover offers, reflecting a growing corporate urge and appetite for advanced technologies.
ENGINEERING
Forbes

How The Digital Healthcare Industry Can Go Further

President and CEO of Vodafone US Inc., leading Vodafone Business commercial operations throughout North America. Rural Americans form 15-20% of the U.S. population but face disproportionate healthcare inequities. More than 130 rural hospitals have closed over the past decade. Eight hundred additional American rural hospitals — over 40% of all rural hospitals in this country — are at risk of closing, according to a report from the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform.
HEALTH
Parks & Recreation Software Market is Booming Worldwide with Strong Growth Prospects | EMS Software, Corrigo, RECDESK

Latest released the research study on Global Parks & Recreation Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Parks & Recreation Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Parks & Recreation Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Daxko (United States),Corrigo (United States),MyRec.com (United States),RECDESK LLC. (United States),EMS Software (United States),Geographic Technologies Group, Inc. (United States),Innosoft Canada Inc. (Canada),Pacific Tier Solutions (Canada),Vermont Systems Inc. (United States) ,Peak Software Systems, Inc. (United States).
SOFTWARE
ETL Software Market is Booming Worldwide with Xplenty, Talend, Informatica

ETL Software Market Comprehensive Study is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide ETL Software industry with an attention on the Global market. The report gives key insights available status of the ETL Software producers and is an important wellspring of direction and course for organizations and people keen on the business. By and large, the report gives an inside and out understanding of 2021-2026 worldwide ETL Software Market covering extremely significant parameters.
SOFTWARE
Global Indoor Location Analytics Market Overview Demand Size Growth & Forecast 2031- Worldwide Analysis | SAS Institute (U.S.), TIBCO Software Inc. (U.S.), ESRI (U.S.)

Market research on most trending report Global “Indoor Location Analytics” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive Indoor Location Analytics market state of affairs. The Indoor Location Analytics marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the Indoor Location Analytics report into key trades, country, sort and application. international Indoor Location Analytics Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
MARKETS
Life Science Analytics Market to Witness Steady Expansion During 2021 to 2026: SAS Institute, IBM, Oracle, Accenture

Life science involves the study of living organisms. This study of life science includes all branches of science, such as zoology, botany, biology, and other sciences. Life science is the study that provides a significant perception of the different disease procedures and enables them to discover the therapies and medical equipment. Life science analytics is the software used to take advantage of the study to bring growth in global collaboration based on the grounds of accurate clinical information. The rise in the life science analytics market growth can be ascribed to factors such as the increasing volume of data in the life science industry, requirement of data normalization, and the rising burden of cutting healthcare expenses. But, data security issues may hinder the market growth. Life Science Analytics Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 10.80% with a market value of $42.23 billion in 2026.
MARKETS
Global Business Analytics And Enterprise Software Market By Company 2022 SWOT Analysis By || SAP, SAS Institute, IBM

The Global Business Analytics And Enterprise Software Market Report conveys an intensive layout of the market structure of the Business Analytics And Enterprise Software market and furthermore offers an entire vision of the present market summary. The Global Business Analytics And Enterprise Software Market report shields the key districts, distinctive market circumstances alongside different settings that incorporate efficiency, demand, supply, and development rate over the figure time of 2031.
COMPUTERS
3D Printing Medical Device Software Market is Going to Boom with Stratasys, Nemotec, PS-Medtech, DWS Systems

The ' 3D Printing Medical Device Software market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; 3D Printing Medical Device Software derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in 3D Printing Medical Device Software market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
MARKETS
Oil Pressure Sensor Market SIZE & Opportunities 2022 Analysis by Key Players - WEICHAI, Texas Instruments, Sensor Systems, Sensata, MVD Auto Components, Mitsubishi Electric, JUCSAN

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "Oil Pressure Sensor Market – Global Research Report 2021-2028". The goal of this Oil Pressure Sensor market research report is to provide a thorough qualitative and quantitative examination of the major factors influencing market growth. It effectively covers the critical components influencing market growth and critical market dynamics, such as industry assets, while using a SWOT analysis to evaluate weaknesses and strengths. The global market research investigates regional segmentation elements such as geopolitical relations, macroeconomic and microeconomic considerations, and geographic advantage, which are used to divide the global competitive environment into regions.
MARKETS
Top Cloud and Cyber Asset Management Trends of 2022

Companies have been racing to mature their technologies and pursue digital transformations in the last few years, as a way to gain or maintain competitive advantage and resilience. This has led to an emerging area of focus: cyber asset management. Organizations are now taking inventory of their IT infrastructure and prioritizing more agile cyber asset management processes. What trends will shape the business landscape in this upcoming year and how can leaders prepare?
ECONOMY
Global Chufa Market To Be Driven By Its Medicinal Benefits And Versatility In Application In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Chufa Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global chufa market, assessing the market based on its segments like size, product, type, end use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS

