Young World Champion Keeping Busy Ahead Of Big 2022

Katie Taylor doesn’t believe Conor McGregor gets the respect he deserves in Ireland and made her opinions known in a recent appearance on ‘The MMA Hour’:. “I messaged him after the Dustin Poirier fight, just to offer some words of encouragement really,” Taylor said (h/t MMAFighting). “He’s always been a fantastic support to me, but I think he’s just someone who’s actually transcended the sport. He’s like, for me, the Muhammad Ali of the UFC. He’s just a fantastic athlete. A great businessman as well. But what he’s done in the sport and the UFC has been absolutely incredible, and I don’t think he’s celebrated as much as he should be here in Ireland. I think he is an absolute global superstar and just a phenomenal athlete, and he’s always been a complete gentleman towards me.”

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO