Young World Champion Keeping Busy Ahead Of Big 2022

By Niall Doran
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurely the average man on the street, the average Joe, would say Shakur Stevenson is one of the best young world champions in boxing...

Las Vegas Herald

MMA icon battered five separate victims in Vegas hotel brawl

Former multiple-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has been served with five battery citations stemming from a recent incident in which he allegedly beat up five separate people during a furious row in a Las Vegas hotel. Retired fighter Sonnen, 44, who has become one of mixed martial arts' more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
dexerto.com

Island Boys make new song for Jake Paul’s rematch with Tyron Woodley

Internet sensations the Island Boys have put a new spin on their viral song of the same name just for Jake Paul’s upcoming rematch with UFC champ Tyron Woodley. The Island Boys are kind of taking over the internet right now. The rap duo, who are identical twins (minus...
MUSIC
worldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather star threatens to quit boxing after Gervonta Davis fallout

Floyd Mayweather fighter Rolly Romero has threatened to walk away from the sport for good after seeing his Pay Per View with Gervonta Davis fall through. Romero got forced to drop out of a lucrative clash with Davis after allegations in his private life. Isaac Cruz took his place and enhanced his reputation despite losing to Davis over twelve rounds.
COMBAT SPORTS
Shakur Stevenson
Jamel Herring
FanSided

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 preview and prediction

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley fight for the second time. Will the rematch be different than their first meeting? FanSided has an answer. Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley meet in an unexpected boxing rematch on Saturday, Dec. 18. It’s an event that came together quickly but should provide some intrigue.
JAKE PAUL
bjpenndotcom

Logan Paul rips ‘weasel’ Floyd Mayweather for allegedly not paying him for their boxing match

Logan Paul has taken a shot at Floyd Mayweather for allegedly not paying him for their boxing match. Paul and Mayweather fought in an exhibition back in June in a highly-anticipated bout that did well in the lead-up and on pay-per-view as it sold around 1 million. However, months later, Paul posted a picture of Mayweather on his Instagram story where he blasted “Money” for not paying him.
COMBAT SPORTS
#Boxing#Combat#Sky Sports
The Independent

Tyron Woodley’s coach responds to fix claims in Jake Paul fight

Tyron Woodley’s coach Din Thomas has laughed off rumours his fighter’s bout against Jake Paul was a fix.Woodley was knocked out in the sixth round by Paul in December, his second defeat to the YouTuber-turned-boxer. The former UFC champion dropped his left hand which left him open to be dropped by Paul. The mistake is being pointed to by fans as evidence the fight was rigged.But Thomas has hit back, saying on Sirius XM: “That whole theory, it makes me laugh. Because being in his camp, I know how serious it was. It was serious like Tyron really wanted...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Self-proclaimed “best bareknuckle boxer in the world” gets a rude awakening from Joe Riggs (Video)

A self-proclaimed “best bareknuckle boxer in the world” received a rude awakening from BKFC standout Joe Riggs. The incident happened earlier this month after the individual continued to come into Riggs’ gym day after day talking crap. ‘Diesel’ finally decided he had heard enough on December 8th and invited the outspoken man to step into the ring.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Katie Taylor doesn’t believe Conor McGregor gets the respect he deserves in Ireland

Katie Taylor doesn’t believe Conor McGregor gets the respect he deserves in Ireland and made her opinions known in a recent appearance on ‘The MMA Hour’:. “I messaged him after the Dustin Poirier fight, just to offer some words of encouragement really,” Taylor said (h/t MMAFighting). “He’s always been a fantastic support to me, but I think he’s just someone who’s actually transcended the sport. He’s like, for me, the Muhammad Ali of the UFC. He’s just a fantastic athlete. A great businessman as well. But what he’s done in the sport and the UFC has been absolutely incredible, and I don’t think he’s celebrated as much as he should be here in Ireland. I think he is an absolute global superstar and just a phenomenal athlete, and he’s always been a complete gentleman towards me.”
COMBAT SPORTS
Combat Sports
Sky Sport
Sports
The Independent

Conor McGregor training partner drops hint over next UFC fight after comeback from injury

Conor McGregor is set to fight Charles Oliveira next for the UFC lightweight title in his return from injury, according to training partner Peter Queally.McGregor won the lightweight title back in 2016 but dropped the belt ahead of his mega fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr a year later.The Irishman appears to be behind Islam Makhachev and Justin Gaethje in the queue to fight for the title next against the Brazilian, who submitted Dustin Poirier earlier this month.But Queally, who insists there are holes in Oliveira’s striking game that The Notorious can expose with his power, believes his teammate is...
UFC
Yardbarker

Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk: who wins?

It’s the fight all boxing fans want to see in 2022, and it’s the fight most casual followers of the noble art are excited about. Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk share all available world heavyweight championship belts, but who is the one true champion? Who is the sport’s biggest name? The only way to get a reliable answer to that question would be for the heavyweight pair to clash, and the first half of 2022 seems to be the perfect time for that to happen.
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder credited for ‘Tyson Fury becoming a living legend’

Heavyweight Andrey Mangushev had credited Deontay Wilder with helping Tyson Fury on the road to becoming an all-time great of the sport. Without Wilder, Fury had no dance partner to put together one of the greatest trilogies the top division has ever seen. Having spent some time with Fury in...
COMBAT SPORTS
Wrestling World

Roman Reigns' left a WWE show

In recent days, WWE's grappling with a major defection of its roster due to numerous internal infections from covid-19, with the number one company in the world that has never found itself having to face such a situation, in the last two years of pandemic. If initially the names of...
WWE
Popculture

Conor McGregor's Next Opponent Possibly Revealed

Conor McGregor could become the UFC Lightweight Champion soon. Mirror Fighting recently spoke to McGregor's long-time teammate Peter Queally, who predicted that McGregor will face Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title once he returns from injury. McGregor and Oliveira have been going at it on social media in recent weeks with McGregor promising he will return and become champion.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Coke vs Roids! Dana White just challenged Jake Paul to a drug-testing contest

UFC President Dana White is not a coke head — and he’s willing to prove it. But if the Las Vegas fight boss is going to commit to random drug testing over the next 10 years, effectively ending his chance of getting hooked on blow, then social media star-turned-celebrity boxer Jake Paul must also agree to share his “Problem Child” lemonade with the nearest WADA-accredited laboratory.
UFC

