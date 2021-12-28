ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Kylian Mbappe on playing alongside Messi at PSG and what's in store for his future

bluemountaineagle.com
 1 day ago

The 2018 World Cup winner told Connect...

www.bluemountaineagle.com

LFCTransferRoom

'I Love To Watch Him Play' - PSG Superstar Kylian Mbappe Shares His Admiration For Liverpool's Mohamed Salah

Long time Liverpool target and French superstar Kylian Mbappe speaks of his admiration for Mohamed Salah, stating is is one of the best players in the world. Mohamed Salah's season, so far has been one to remember, as he looks set to break more records. Praise from the media, Klopp and fellow players alike has been non-stop for the Egyptian, with shouts of him currently being the world's best.
UEFA
Tribal Football

PSG striker Kylian Mbappe tells Real Madrid they must wait

PSG striker Kylian Mbappe has ruled out a January move to Real Madrid. His contract at Paris Saint-Germain expires in the summer, but he won't be leaving ahead of then. "No, in January no," he said, when asked about the possibility of moving in winter in an interview with CNN.
Becky Anderson
firstsportz.com

“This is not the priority”- Kylian Mbappe dismisses transfer talk, commits his focus to the pitch

PSG starlet Kylian Mbappe was recently crowned the 2021 player of the year by Glove Soccer ceremony which was held in Dubai earlier this week. It has been quite a year for 2018 FIFA World Cup winner after missing the penalty against Switzerland at the Euros 2020 and after that the whole transfer fiasco linking him with Real Madrid and reports also suggesting that the personal terms had been agreed.
RealGM

Kylian Mbappe Doesn't Plan To Leave PSG In January

Kylian Mbappe has said he will not leave Paris Saint-Germain in January and laughed off rumors linking him with a move to Real Madrid. Mbappe is free to negotiate his exit from PSG as a free agent beginning in January. "I will give everything I have to win the Champions...
Daily Mail

Kylian Mbappe laughs at the idea of signing for Real Madrid in January... as he vows he will '100%' finish the season at PSG and is determined to help his side beat Carlo Ancelotti's men and win the Champions League

Kylian Mbappe has insisted he is 'really happy' at Paris Saint-Germain and laughed off a suggestion that he could join Real Madrid this season, claiming he is fully focused on winning the treble with the Ligue 1 leaders. PSG's top scorer is out of contract at the end of the...
ESPN

PSG's Kylian Mbappe laughs off Real Madrid rumours, rules out January departure

Kylian Mbappe has said he will not leave Paris Saint-Germain in the January transfer window and laughed off rumours linking him with a move to Real Madrid next season. Sources previously told ESPN that PSG rejected a €200m offer from Madrid in August despite Mbappe having made it clear he did not wish to renew his contract at the Parc des Princes.
The Independent

Ferran Torres completes £47m move from Man City to Barcelona

Ferran Torres has completed a move to Barcelona from Manchester City and penned a five-and-a-half year contract.The move will cost an initial €55m (£47m) fee which could rise to more than €60m (£51m), while the Spain international’s buyout clause has been set at €1 billion.The player will be presented at the Camp Nou on 3 January and becomes the first signing of the Xavi era. Torres is also the most expensive Spanish signing in Barcelona’s history.City have made a significant profit on Torres, who only joined in a £20.9m move from Valencia during the summer of 2020 and has missed...
LFCTransferRoom

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Escapes A Red Card Challenge On Ryan Fraser In Manchester United's Match Against Newcastle United

Premier League golden boy Cristiano Ronaldo luckily escapes a red card after booting Newcastle United's Ryan Fraser. Manchester United went on to equalise not so long after. Newcastle United were on for a brilliant win in their Monday Night's match against Manchester United, having gone 1-0 up in the first half through Liverpool target Allan Saint-Maximin.
The Independent

Substitute Edinson Cavani earns Manchester United a point at Newcastle

Edinson Cavani came off the bench to get Manchester United out of jail at Newcastle on a night when they were branded “a bunch of whinge-bags” by former defender Gary Neville.The Uruguay international’s 71st-minute equaliser at St James’ Park salvaged a 1-1 draw after Allan Saint-Maximin’s early strike had threatened to hand the struggling Magpies just their second Premier League win of the season.Television pundit Neville delivered a withering half-time verdict on the visitors’ attitude, and had it not been for the woodwork and a stunning late save from David De Gea, they would have headed back across the Pennines...
The Independent

Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell to miss rest of the season with knee injury

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell is expected to need knee ligament surgery and could miss the rest of the season.The England full-back damaged his anterior cruciate ligament in Chelsea’s 4-0 Champions League win over Juventus on 23 November.The Blues had hoped Chilwell could return to action without surgery, but the former Leicester star should now undergo the ligament repair operation.Chelsea could look to the transfer market to bolster their Premier League title bid in January, with Everton’s Lucas Digne strongly mooted as an option for the Blues.Marcos Alonso is Chelsea’s sole frontline left wing-back in Chilwell’s absence, leaving boss Thomas Tuchel...
The Independent

Football rumours: LaLiga beckoning Antonio Rudiger away from Stamford Bridge

What the papers sayCould Germany defender Antonio Rudigerswap London for the Spanish capital? The Telegraph reports Real Madrid expect the 28-year-old to join from Chelsea, where he has just six months left on his contract, at the end of the season.The Mail, which cites AS, says the Spanish club are also increasingly certain they will be able to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris St Germain. But the 23-year-old France striker will reportedly wait until after his side plays Real in the Champions League last 16 in March to confirm his decision.Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick wants to bring Florian Wirtz to...
The Independent

Football rumours: Competition heats up to sign Raphinha from Leeds

What the papers sayLiverpool face competition for the signature of Raphinha, according to the Express. The Reds have been scouting the Brazil winger, 25, who has impressed at Leeds with eight goals in 16 league appearances. But the paper says Chelsea now want to sign Raphinha in the summer, if he is not first snapped up in the transfer window.Everton’s loss could reportedly become Newcastle’s gain. Lucas Digne is understood to be in line for the chop at Goodison and the left-back is being considered at St James’ Park, reports the Sun. The only fairly significant stumbling block is his...
The Independent

Victor Lindelof misses Manchester United’s Newcastle trip after testing positive for Covid

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has missed Monday night’s trip to Newcastle after testing positive for Covid-19, the Premier League club announced.Lindelof was substituted after suffering breathing difficulties during the 1-0 win over Norwich in United’s last outing on 11 December, though United said at the time that was not thought to be related to the Covid-19 cases that forced the closure of the club’s training ground.FOLLOW LIVE: Newcastle vs Man United – latest Premier League updatesLindelof, who was given a heart monitor to try to get to the bottom of the problem, was said by the club to have...
firstsportz.com

Real Madrid’s Future Plans for 2022 and Haaland, Mbappe Transfer Saga

Real Madrid’s plans for next year are pretty clear that they have targeted to land both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland in the 2022 transfer market. Real Madrid has added two more players to their squad this season, one being David Alaba from Bayern Munich and Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes. Their inclusion in the team will be combined with the Haaland, Mbappe Transfer saga to complete the structure of their future plan. With their new stadium almost complete, Real Madrid is having a new vision for the year 2022.
