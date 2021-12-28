Police give money, instead of ticket, to girls raising funds for injured dog

PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Winter is a 7-month-old Siberian Husky to her 10-year-old Mom, Johnie Day.

A member of the family for a few months now, it was a scary time when Winter was hit by a car near her house the day after Thanksgiving.

"It shocked me so bad. I was crying," said Day.

The family says that Winter's leg took the brunt of the damage, and for a brief time thought she wasn't going to make it.

"I was hoping that maybe it wasn't broke she was just hurt a little bit and so about 30 to 45 minutes later she stood up and blood started gushing out of her," said Leanna Day, Johnie's Mom.

After going to the vet, the Day's were told surgery to fix Winter's leg would cost $4,000 to $5,000.

Needing the money, Day and her best friend Bella decided they would try to go door to door asking people for donations for Winter's surgery.

One of those doors they knocked on was the chief of the Pickens Police Department.

"Chief just kind of came up to us and said 'hey this girl kind of has this issue with this dog and you know I want to raise money for her' and it kind of trickled into every officer giving money," said Cpl. Dutton with the Pickens Police Department.

K-9 Officers with the department, and others, quickly raised several hundred dollars to give towards Winter's surgery.

Ofc. Cassell plays with Winter outside her home in Pickens (FOX Carolina / Dec. 27, 2021).

"Being able to go out and see a little child, an innocent child, and the dog that means so much to her and being able to help something is something I think every cop gets into the job for," said Officer Caleb Cassell.

A local K-9 Academy also matched the donation.

"I was very happy about it. That some people can be so kind that they can do that for someone" said Johnie.

A GoFundMe has been started to raise the remaining money needed for the surgery.

The department says they are investigating to find out who hit Winter with their car.