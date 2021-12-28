Interesting Photo of the Day: Still Leaf

Its Christmas Day, so we chose a plant that’s really cool, and has the same name…sort of. It’s Polystichum acrostichoides, or commonly known as ‘Christmas Fern’. One of the most popular ferns of eastern United States, it is named for the evergreen frons. This beautiful evergreen fern grows in a fountain like clump up to 24 inches high x 24 inches wide, and the frons are leathery, lance shaped, and of course green at Christmas time! And believe it or not the pinnae are shaped like stockings! All of which add great interest to the winter garden. In the spring, the young fiddleheads are silvery in color. Christmas Fern loves organically rich soils, well drained (dry to medium moisture), woodland gardens, shade gardens, shady areas of the border plantings, walls, and foundations, and for mass plantings even on shady slopes. Extremely hardy (zones 3-9) and not bothered much by rabbits or deer. Even tolerant of juglone from Walnut trees. If needed, divide mature plants in the spring.

