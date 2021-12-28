ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Interesting Photo of the Day: Still Leaf

picturecorrect.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWe often assume we must visit distant places to find beauty. In fact, that allows us to overlook the natural beauty that’s right in front of us. Have you ever spent even a minute looking at the leaves? If you have, you know how simple yet complicated they can be. Look...

www.picturecorrect.com

Comments / 0

Related
deltanewsweb.com

Photo of the day December 15

What a pleasure it was to spend a bit of time with this beautiful creature. I watched him swoop down on a vole and carry it up into a tree but wasn’t quick enough to get an image. Image taken at minus 23 degrees F, I don’t move real quick at those temps!…LOL Photo Courtesy Dwight Phillips.
PHOTOGRAPHY
petapixel.com

Artist Symbolically Embellishes Her Photos with Gold Leaf and Jewels

Photographer Tawny Chatmon created a series of portraits in which she uses a multi-layer approach and adorns her photos with gold and jewels, which she says signals the importance of appreciating loved ones before it’s too late. Based in Maryland, Chatmon is a photography-based artist whose work focuses on...
PHOTOGRAPHY
rvahub.com

Photo of the Day: Santa and the Colonial

Kai_analog’s Instagram. Tag your photo with #RVAHub and it might end up as our Photo of the Day. Richard Hayes is the co-founder of RVAHub. When he isn't rounding up neighborhood news, he's likely watching soccer or chasing down the latest and greatest board game.
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: Beth Dutton Finally Learns Game-Changing Secret

Many pieces finally fell into place during last night’s episode of “Yellowstone,” including Beth finding out who attacked them at the end of Season 3. All season long, she’s been convinced that Jamie ordered the attacks and tried to have them all killed. It was definitely telling that all of the Duttons were attacked except for him. But viewers already know that that’s because Jamie’s biological father, Garrett Randall, actually ordered Terell Riggins to orchestrate the attacks.
TV SERIES
The US Sun

What will the new year bring based on your star sign?

According to Allure, Aries will experience financial uncertainty early into 2022. Not to fret, however, as Venus will enter your sign in May, where life will level up again. Jupiter, the planet of abundance, will also enter Aries, bringing this star sign blessings in their love life. Taurus. Ruling planet...
ASTRONOMY
picturecorrect.com

Practicing Landscape Photography in Your Own Backyard

During the pandemic I have taken the downtime to review hundreds of articles and video about how to improve my photography. I can say that in general, I learned something from each article but one thing I did not see was an article talking about finding new photography sites. In the pandemic world or even as a person on a budget, we cannot all improve our photos by simply standing in front of interesting sites. My apologies for paraphrasing National Geographic photographer Jim Richardson. The photos accompanying this article were all taken within 15 miles of my home.
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
bendsource.com

Christmas Day & Family Photo Ops

To celebrate an adventurous Christmas, imagine standing at the top of a winter wonderland waterfall or on a snowy volcano with your loved ones. In this modern, millennial-ruled holiday corner of the calendar, you'd better have an Instagram-worthy family photo to push around on all your channels or you might just fall off the self-importance social media radar forever. If you're vain and you know it, clap your hands. If you're vain and you don't know it, pretend you're taking photos for some other reason than Facebook. Either way, here's a rundown of some of the best holiday family photo outdoor backdrops around Bend.
BEND, OR
thelaurelofasheville.com

The Observant Gardener: Amaryllis is a Winter Beauty

There are many choices for growing flowers in the winter, such as crocus, hyacinth, paperwhite narcissus and tulips. These bulbs, which are widely available at garden centers and through catalogs, are easy to grow. Among these many choices, my preference is the amaryllis. It is a reliable plant to grow indoors, with large and attractive blooms. Winter is the very time when we need their colorful flowers and green foliage in our lives. I have tried many different types of amaryllis bulbs over the years, all with pleasing results.
GARDENING
picturecorrect.com

Is Technology Killing Photography?

Photography has a very close relationship with technology, which means it has evolved at a rather quick pace in recent years. Whether it’s the camera, lens quality or imaging media, photographic technology has improved immeasurably. Certain aspects become obsolete, but there are still different groups of photographers that swear that the old way is the best. In today’s video, photographer Alex Kilbee talks about how photography has evolved through the years and what the future holds for it:
PHOTOGRAPHY
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Finn Little Tributes ‘Amazing’ Lady Who Taught Him to Ride Horses

“Yellowstone” fans saw a new side to Finn Little’s character Carter during Season 4 Episode 9, titled “No Such Thing as Fair.”. During the “Yellowstone” episode, John Dutton and Carter spent a little more time bonding. Carter saddled John’s horse as per usual, but then John asked if he knew how to ride. Carter said no, and John surprisingly invited Carter along for his morning ride.
TV SERIES
picturecorrect.com

Key Ingredients for Successful Product Photography

Thanks to digital marketing, the need for good product photography is higher than ever before. If you’re able to take elegant product photos that speak to the general public, you’ll have brands rushing to work with you. But, as you will see in this video by photographer and filmmaker Peter McKinnon, product photography is not only about taking a photo of an object. There are many important dimensions that determine success. In this elaborate video, McKinnon takes you through a step-by-step process that’ll help you create stunning product photos.
PHOTOGRAPHY
iheart.com

Plant of the Week - Christmas Fern

Its Christmas Day, so we chose a plant that’s really cool, and has the same name…sort of. It’s Polystichum acrostichoides, or commonly known as ‘Christmas Fern’. One of the most popular ferns of eastern United States, it is named for the evergreen frons. This beautiful evergreen fern grows in a fountain like clump up to 24 inches high x 24 inches wide, and the frons are leathery, lance shaped, and of course green at Christmas time! And believe it or not the pinnae are shaped like stockings! All of which add great interest to the winter garden. In the spring, the young fiddleheads are silvery in color. Christmas Fern loves organically rich soils, well drained (dry to medium moisture), woodland gardens, shade gardens, shady areas of the border plantings, walls, and foundations, and for mass plantings even on shady slopes. Extremely hardy (zones 3-9) and not bothered much by rabbits or deer. Even tolerant of juglone from Walnut trees. If needed, divide mature plants in the spring.
GARDENING
Ruidoso News

Ski Apache opened Dec. 29

Ski Apache officials announced the facility would open for the 2021-2022 season Dec. 29. "Weather permitting" the public was invited to hit the slopes and view the scenery of Alto, New Mexico.  “The entire team is ready and excited to finally welcome back winter to Ski Apache,” said Ken Marlatt, Director of Operations at...
ALTO, NM
natureworldnews.com

Eruption of Nearby Star May Have Disastrous Effects for Life on Earth

Scientists have gained a greater understanding of how the Sun's activity affects Earth in the last few years, and this understanding will further improve owing to the victorious deployment NASA's Parker Solar Probe. Our planet and life on Earth have already been affected in small to moderate ways by the...
ASTRONOMY
picturecorrect.com

Interesting Photo of the Day: Sunset Over the Dolomites

Also commonly referred to as the “Pale Mountains”, the Dolomites mountain range in the northeastern region of Italy enchants anyone who visits. While adventure lovers swear that skiing after a snowfall is a thrilling experience, the spot is equally popular during other seasons. The image here taken by professional landscape photographer Nicolas Alexander Otto gives a hint of the majestic nature of the landforms. It also reminds us how beauty comes in various styles.
PHOTOGRAPHY
picturecorrect.com

Interesting Photo of the Day: Curious Fox Requests a Portrait

On his way to snowy St. Anne’s mountain for a winter shooting adventure, romanian photographer Dan Dinu had a lovely surprise, as he was presented with the chance to properly meet and photograph a posing wild fox. Indeed, it doesn’t sound quite true, but the following picture leaves no doubts about this uncommon and potentially dangerous meeting:
PHOTOGRAPHY
nationalgeographic.com

Photo of the Day

The February 1920 issue boasted 16 "winter scenes" within its pages. One of them was this engraving of the United States Capitol after a snowfall.
PHOTOGRAPHY

Comments / 0

Community Policy