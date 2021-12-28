ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Northern Miner Podcast – episode 271: How to make mining ‘cool’ for the next generation, ft McEwen, Bobicki and Genik at the Global Mining Symposium

By Adrian Pocobelli
northernminer.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s episode features the Making Mining Cool for the Next Generation panel at the Global Mining Symposium, with Dr. Erin R. Bobicki, Associate Professor, University of...

www.northernminer.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#The Next Generation#University Of Alberta#Mcewen Mining#Creative Commons
