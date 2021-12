There’s no doubt the pandemic has heightened anxiety and people’s own mental health problems. All across the country we’ve been thrown in and out of national lockdowns, told we can’t see our loved ones and found ourselves in the darkest of times. And now more than ever, given the current state of uncertainty, it’s important to hear that no one is alone and so many of us feel anxious, stressed and like we’re trapped in a dark space which continues to close in and get smaller.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 10 DAYS AGO